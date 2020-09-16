India on Tuesday reported over 91,000 new coronavirus infections, the sixth time in the past week that daily new cases rose above 90,000.

The nationwide tally has pushed past 50 lakh. The death toll also climbed to 82,111 with over 1,200 fresh fatalities.

At least two states independently reported record single-day spikes in cases: Chhattisgarh (3,450 new cases) and Rajasthan (1,760).