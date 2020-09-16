Last updated on Sep 16, 2020, 03:43 am
Written bySiddhant Pandey
India on Tuesday reported over 91,000 new coronavirus infections, the sixth time in the past week that daily new cases rose above 90,000.
The nationwide tally has pushed past 50 lakh. The death toll also climbed to 82,111 with over 1,200 fresh fatalities.
At least two states independently reported record single-day spikes in cases: Chhattisgarh (3,450 new cases) and Rajasthan (1,760).
Till 8 am on Tuesday, the Union Health Ministry had confirmed 49,30,236 COVID-19 cases, including 80,776 deaths, 9,90,061 active cases, and 38,59,399 recoveries.
According to data compiled from official state and union territory government statistics, India has reported 50,18,015 cases and 82,111 deaths (including co-morbid fatalities).
Meanwhile, the total number of recoveries has reached 39.4 lakh.
Maharashtra: 10,97,856 total cases, 30,409 deaths, 7,75,273 recoveries.
Andhra Pradesh: 5,83,925 total cases, 5,041 deaths, 4,86,531 recoveries.
Tamil Nadu: 5,14,208 total cases, 8,502 deaths, 4,58,900 recoveries.
Karnataka: 4,75,265 total cases, 7,481 deaths, 3,69,229 recoveries.
Uttar Pradesh: 3,24,036 total cases, 4,604 deaths, 2,52,097 recoveries.
Delhi: 2,25,796 total cases, 4,806 deaths, 1,91,203 recoveries.
West Bengal: 2,09,146 total cases, 4,062 deaths, 1,81,142 recoveries.
Chhattisgarh reported 3,450 new cases, the biggest spike yet, pushing the total to 70,777. The death toll is 588 deaths, while 34,238 patients have recovered. A record single-day spike of 1,760 cases pushed the tally to 1,05,898, which includes 1,264 deaths and 87,873 recoveries.
Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi saw massive spikes of 20,482, 6,895, and 4,263 cases respectively.
Andhra Pradesh reported 8,846 new cases, while 7,576 more people tested positive in Karnataka.
1,349 new cases pushed Gujarat's tally to 1,16,345, including 3,247 deaths and 96,709 recoveries.
With 3,645 new cases, Odisha's tally reached 1,58,650, which includes 1,25,738 recoveries. The death toll is 645 (excluding 53 non-COVID deaths).
