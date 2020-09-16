Taking yet another apathetic view towards migrant crisis, the government told the Lok Sabha on Tuesday that panic, sparked by fake news, triggered the exodus, wherein poor, jobless, and hungry laborers walked thousands of kilometers towards their homes. This statement came after the government denied having information on how many workers died en route, saying in absence of data, there's no question of compensation.

Response Fake news about inadequate food, water, sparked migrants' exodus

Yesterday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government was asked two separate queries. TMC member Mala Roy asked why migrants were forced to walk for thousands of kilometers. Blaming misinformation, MoS (Home) Nityanand Rai said "People, especially migrant laborers, were worried about an adequate supply of basic necessities like food, drinking water, health services, and shelter." This panic forced them to take difficult journeys.

Quote But government took steps to help migrants, said minister

"However, Central government was fully conscious of this, and took all necessary measures to ensure that during the period of the inevitable lockdown, no citizen should be deprived of basic amenities of food, drinking water, medical facilities, etc," Rai said on Monsoon Session's second day.

Notice Congress wondered why a short notice for lockdown was given

Thereafter, Congress MP Manish Tewari asked why only a four-hour notice was given for the lockdown. To recall, India went into a complete lockdown on March 25 to curtail the coronavirus transmission. In a written reply, Rai said various measures, like curbs on international travel, advisories for the public, setting up quarantine facilities, etc., were taken after the outbreak on January 7, 2020.

Statement Lockdown was imposed considering various factors, including global experience: Minister

Rai added that any movement of masses would have emboldened the disease's spread. So considering the experience in other countries and various containment measures, the lockdown was announced on March 24, 2020, he added. The BJP minister said many states and Union Territories had announced partial curbs between March 16 and 23 itself, based on their assessment of the problem.

Claim Centre said it infused funds to let states help workers

Rai further added that the federal government permitted states to put the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) to use on March 24 itself. This fund was meant to provide temporary accommodation, food, clothing, and medical care to the laborers. He also claimed the Centre released an advance Rs. 11,092 crores from SDRFs on April 3. On migrants' deaths, he reiterated the Centre's earlier position.

Reactions Opposition ripped into Centre over its response to the crisis

The government's response to the crisis, which tore apart the nation's conscience, didn't find many takers in the opposition. On Monday's response, former Congress President Rahul Gandhi asked, "If you didn't count, does that mean no one died." CPI(M)'s Sitaram Yechury said the government's response was shameful and irresponsible, whereas Kerala's Finance Minister Thomas Issac suggested Centre to acknowledge at least the tentative deaths.

