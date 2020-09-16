The Delhi Police has named fifteen people in a chargesheet filed in connection with the deadly violence that ravaged the national capital's Northeast region in February this year. The 15 persons have been accused of orchestrating the violence that killed 53 and injured hundreds of others. The accused are notably those who were protesting against the Centre's controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Chargesheet Charges listed under UAPA, Arms Act

The 17,500-page chargesheet included more than 2,600 pages detailing the charges against the accused, NDTV reported. Reportedly, the chargesheet, filed at Karkardooma Court, lists charges under various sections of the anti-terror Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Arms Act, and the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The chargesheet relied on the accounts of 747 witnesses, technical evidence, WhatsApp chats, and Call Data Records (CDRs).

Accused Former AAP counsilor Tahir Hussain among those named

The accused named in the chargesheet include former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councilor Tahir Hussain along with several student activists. The chargesheet does not include the names of Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam. The police have said that their investigation is ongoing and others will be charged under a supplementary chargesheet that will be filed separately at a later stage.

'Conspirators were in direct touch with foot soldiers'

The police reportedly told the court, "These conspirators were in direct touch with the foot soldiers that resulted in the riots in North East Delhi in February," adding that two WhatsApp groups were used to orchestrate the violence. The police said, "Conspirators planned the riots while the middle ring of leaders at the area level executed the plan through the foot soldiers."

Violence 53 killed, hundreds injured in February violence