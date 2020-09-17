-
17 Sep 2020
Coronavirus: India's tally reaches 51.1L with nearly 98k new cases
Written bySiddhant PandeyIndia
On Wednesday, India reported the biggest single-day spike of nearly 98,000 new coronavirus infections, pushing the nationwide tally to 51.15 lakh. Over 1,100 fresh fatalities pushed the death toll to 83,251.
At least five states and union territories reported record spikes: Delhi (4,473 new cases), Odisha (4,270), Kerala (3,830), Punjab (2,717), and Rajasthan (1,782).
Here are more updates.
Statistics
Health Ministry confirms 50,20,359 COVID-19 cases, 82,066 deaths
Till 8 am on Wednesday, the Union Health Ministry had confirmed 50,20,359 COVID-19 cases, including 82,066 deaths, 9,95,933 active cases, and 39,42,360 recoveries.
According to data compiled from official state and union territory government statistics, India has reported 51,15,869 cases and 83,251 deaths (including co-morbid fatalities).
Meanwhile, the total number of recoveries has reached 40.2 lakh.
Worst-hit
How India's worst-hit states fared on Wednesday
Maharashtra: 11,21,221 total cases, 30,883 deaths, 7,92,832 recoveries.
Andhra Pradesh: 5,92,760 total cases, 5,105 deaths, 4,97,376 recoveries.
Tamil Nadu: 5,19,860 total cases, 8,559 deaths, 4,64,668 recoveries.
Karnataka: 4,84,990 total cases, 7,536 deaths, 3,75,809 recoveries.
Uttar Pradesh: 3,30,265 total cases, 4,690 deaths, 2,58,573 recoveries.
Delhi: 2,30,269 total cases, 4,839 deaths, 1,94,516 recoveries.
West Bengal: 2,12,383 total cases, 4,123 deaths, 1,84,113 recoveries.
Biggest spikes
These states recorded their biggest spikes
Delhi reported record 4,473 new cases.
Punjab reported 2,717 new cases—the biggest spike. The total reached 87,184 with 2,592 deaths and 63,570 recoveries.
Rajasthan reported record 1,782 new cases, pushing the tally to 1,07,680, which includes 1,279 deaths and 89,352 recoveries.
Record 4,270 new cases pushed Odisha's total to 1,62,920, including 1,29,859 recoveries. The death toll is 656 (excluding 53 non-COVID deaths).
Information
Kerala registers record 3,830 new cases
Kerala reported a record single-day spike of 3,830 cases, which brought the state's tally to 1,17,863, including 84,604 recoveries. The death toll is 480 (excluding a Mahe native's death in Kannur).
Key updates
Maharashtra reports 23k+ new cases; MP sees second-biggest spike
Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Uttar Pradesh reported massive spikes of 23,365, 9,725, and 6,337 cases respectively.
Madhya Pradesh saw the second-biggest spike of 2,462 cases. The state's tally has reached 95,515 with 1,844 deaths and 71,535 recoveries.
2,694 new cases pushed Haryana's tally past 1 lakh. The state's tally has reached 1,01,316, which includes 1,045 deaths and 78,937 recoveries.