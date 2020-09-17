On Wednesday, India reported the biggest single-day spike of nearly 98,000 new coronavirus infections, pushing the nationwide tally to 51.15 lakh. Over 1,100 fresh fatalities pushed the death toll to 83,251.

At least five states and union territories reported record spikes: Delhi (4,473 new cases), Odisha (4,270), Kerala (3,830), Punjab (2,717), and Rajasthan (1,782).

Here are more updates.