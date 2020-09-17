The central government is reportedly keeping a close eye on thousands of social media accounts that are allegedly spreading Chinese propaganda. A large number of the social media handles are operating from Pakistan, a document accessed by the Economic Times showed. The development comes amid heightened tensions along the Indo-China border in Eastern Ladakh. Here are more details.

According to ET, the government is monitoring over 2,500 social media accounts that are allegedly spreading Chinese propaganda and disinformation on the Indo-China border conflict. Official sources told the publication that the accounts are mainly active on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube. They have been traced to Pakistan, Hong Kong, United Kingdom, Russia, and China, the sources said.

An official told ET, "Analysis revealed that the IP (internet protocol) address of the user was either in Pakistan, UK, Russia, or China. In some countries where social media is banned, it is being accessed through a virtual private network (VPN)."

Reportedly, India has flagged the issue with the respective social media companies and some have been blocked. However, many accounts continue to operate and are being monitored. The official quoted above added, "Many banned accounts reappear by changing handle names and details in the bio-data. In multiple cases, e-mail IDs, and contact numbers required for opening accounts on social networking sites were found identical."

Chinese propaganda had increased after August 29, when the Indian forces prevented a Chinese attempt to change the status quo at the Pangong Tso lake in Eastern Ladakh. The recent border provocation came after months of border tensions, starting early-May when both forces had faced off near Pangong Tso. A June clash in Galwan Valley also led to the martyrdom of 20 Indian soldiers.

