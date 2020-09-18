India on Thursday reported over 96,000 fresh coronavirus infections, pushing the nationwide tally to 52.12 lakh cases. The death toll climbed to 84,424 after reporting over 1,100 fresh fatalities on Thursday. At least five states independently reported record single-day spikes in cases: Kerala (4,351 new cases), Chhattisgarh (3,809), Punjab (2,896), Rajasthan (1,793), and Gujarat (1,379). Here are more updates.

Statistics Health Ministry confirms 51,18,253 COVID-19 cases, 83,198 deaths

Till 8 am on Thursday, the Union Health Ministry had confirmed 51,18,253 COVID-19 cases, including 83,198 deaths, 10,09,976 active cases, and 40,25,079 recoveries. According to data compiled from official state and union territory government statistics, India has reported 52,12,670 cases and 84,424 deaths (including co-morbid fatalities). Meanwhile, the total number of recoveries has reached 41.09 lakh.

Worst-hit How India's worst-hit states fared on Thursday

Maharashtra: 11,45,840 total cases, 31,351 deaths, 8,12,354 recoveries. Andhra Pradesh: 6,01,462 total cases, 5,177 deaths, 5,08,088 recoveries. Tamil Nadu: 5,25,420 total cases, 8,618 deaths, 4,70,192 recoveries. Karnataka: 4,94,356 total cases, 7,629 deaths, 3,83,077 recoveries. Uttar Pradesh: 3,36,294 total cases, 4,771 deaths, 2,63,288 recoveries. Delhi: 2,34,701 total cases, 4,877 deaths, 1,98,103 recoveries. West Bengal: 2,15,580 total cases, 4,183 deaths, 1,87,061 recoveries.

Biggest spikes These states recorded their biggest spikes

Kerala reported 4,351 new cases—the biggest spike yet—pushing the tally to 1,22,214. The death toll reached 489 (excluding a Mahe native's death in Kannur), while 87,341 patients have recovered. A record spike of 3,809 cases pushed Chhattisgarh's tally to 77,775, which includes 628 deaths and 41,111 recoveries. Record 2,896 new cases brought Punjab's tally to 90,032. 2,646 patients have died, while 65,818 have recovered.

Rajasthan reported a record spike of 1,793 cases. The state's tally has reached 1,09,473 with 1,293 deaths and 90,685 recoveries. Gujarat reported the highest spike of 1,379 cases, bringing the state's tally to 1,19,088, which includes 3,273 deaths and 99,808 recoveries.

Key updates Maharashtra, Delhi report second-biggest spikes