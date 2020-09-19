Pakistan on Friday dismissed India's request to appoint an Indian lawyer or Queen's counsel to represent Kulbhushan Jadhav, saying that New Delhi has been repeatedly making an "unrealistic demand." Jadhav, a retired Navy officer, is facing charges of espionage in Pakistan and was given a death sentence by a military court there. India is skeptical that Pakistan wouldn't give a fair trial to Jadhav.

Context A bit about the Kulbhushan Jadhav case

The Kulbhushan Jadhav case has sparked diplomatic tensions between hostile neighbors India and Pakistan for long. After his arrest in 2016, India said Pakistan didn't respect international laws by denying consular access to him. In 2019, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) ordered Islamabad to offer consular access, suspend Jadhav's death sentence, and ensure a free trial. India won, and Pakistan was left red-faced.

What happened Despite ICJ's historic verdict, Pakistan didn't meet core issues: India

On Thursday, India's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said Pakistan didn't follow ICJ's judgment in letter and spirit. "It has not yet addressed the core issues, which includes provision of all documents related to the case, providing unconditional and unimpeded consular access to Kulbhusan Jadhav and appointment of an Indian lawyer or a Queen's Counsel to ensure free and fair trial," he said.

Do you know? Who is a Queen's Counsel?

A barrister/advocate, who has been appointed as Counsel to the UK Crown after a recommendation from Lord Chancellor is called a Queen's Counsel. A Queen's Counsel is recognized across the globe. Notably, eminent lawyer Harish Salve, who represented India at ICJ, fits the bill.

Access Till now, Pakistan has given consular access only two times

Further, Srivastava underlined that Pakistan has given consular access to Jadhav only two times. In the last meeting of July, Pakistani officials were present, despite India's protests. "Jadhav himself was visibly under stress and indicated that clearly to the consular officers," the ministry had said. India also said Pakistan prohibited Jadhav from giving consent to arrange legal aid for him.

Statement No change in position, India's demand unrealistic: Pakistan