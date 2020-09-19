Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha on Saturday unveiled a Rs. 1,350 crore economic package for the Union Territory. The latest push for the economy comes as the business sector has been facing a crisis, with last year's revocation of J&K's special status, coupled with the coronavirus outbreak and the lockdown imposed to keep the virus in check. Here are more details.

Announcement This is additional to Atmanirbhar Abhiyan's benefits: Sinha

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, took over as J&K's L-G last month, announced, "We have approved an economic package of Rs. 1,350 crore for Jammu and Kashmir's struggling business community." He said, "This is additional to the benefits of the Atmanirbhar Abhiyan, earlier announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi," adding that a new industrial policy will be announced soon to revive the industrial sector."

Details 50% concession in water and electricity bills for one year

Under the package, Sinha announced a 50% concession in water and electricity bills for one year, benefiting farmers, normal people, businessmen, and others. "We will spend Rs. 105 crore on this," he said. He said, "Stamp duty is exempted till March 2021 for all borrowers." The administration also announced an unconditional 5% interest subvention for every borrower from the business community for six months.

Quote Handloom, handicraft workers to get 7% interest subvention

The L-G said, "Under the credit card scheme, we have decided to extend the maximum limit of Rs. 1 lakh to Rs. 2 lakh for people working in the handloom and handicraft industry." He added, "They will also be given 7% interest subvention. From October 1, J&K bank will start a special desk for youth and women enterprises."

Information Sinha praised panel constituted for economic revival

Sinha praised the committee set up last month to detail the modalities for J&K's economic revival. He said, "This is for the first time here in so many years that a committee has submitted the report in the given time frame which was 12 days."

Background J&K's economy facing downturn since last year