A special team of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) will share its findings in the death case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), tomorrow. A team of forensic experts was set up last month on the request of CBI, which is probing the death of the 34-year-old actor, who died by alleged suicide in June.

Details Final report will be conclusive, doctor said

The report submitted by the Medical Board, led by Dr. Sudhir Gupta, will be "conclusive" and free of doubts. However, the findings are unlikely to be made public as the matter is still under investigation. Earlier, the actor's autopsy report, prepared by doctors at Mumbai's RN Cooper Hospital, had ruled out foul play and termed the cause of death as "asphyxia due to hanging."

Information Team conducted re-examination of crime scene, autopsy

Reportedly, the final opinion of AIIMS team hints at certain discrepancies regarding the inquest report and description of crime scene filed by police. The medical team had conducted a thorough re-examination of crime scene, the autopsy report and other medical reports of the late actor.

Death Sushant had died in an apparent suicide in June

Sushant, a rising star of Bollywood, was found dead at his home in Mumbai's Bandra on June 14. The Mumbai Police had said it was suicide and the actor had been suffering from depression and bipolar disorder. His family, however, denied claims of mental illness and accused his girlfriend, fellow actor Rhea Chakraborty of mentally harassing him and driving him to his death.

CBI CBI team briefed senior officials about the probe

Meanwhile, the special investigation team (SIT) of CBI, probing this case, has returned to Delhi. On Friday, the team met senior officials of the agency and informed them about their findings. During its stay in Mumbai, the team had recreated the crime scene and recorded the statement of many people including Rhea, her family members, and some staff members of Sushant.

NCB NCB arrested five more people on Friday

Furthermore, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), which is probing a drugs case related to the actor's death, on Friday arrested five more people and seized nearly one kg of banned drugs. The agency has previously held Rhea, her brother and a number of drug peddlers. Rhea is currently in judicial custody until September 22 and imprisoned at the Byculla Women's prison facility in Mumbai.

Quote Sister shares heartfelt post for Sushant

Meetu, eldest sister of Sushant, shared a heartfelt post in memory of her late brother and mother. She penned, "My mother was my source of energy. My bhai was my pride. Lost both of them too early. Unable to cope up with this heart-wrenching loss."

Twitter Post Here is Meetu Singh's post