India's COVID-19 tally neared 54 lakh on Saturday as over 92,000 fresh coronavirus infections were registered in the past 24 hours. The death toll has risen to 86,795 with over 1,100 fresh fatalities. At least five states have independently reported record single-day spikes in cases: Kerala (4,644 new cases), Madhya Pradesh (2,607), Uttarakhand (2,078), Rajasthan (1,834), and Gujarat (1,432). Here are more updates.

Statistics Health Ministry confirms 53,08,014 COVID-19 cases, 85,619 deaths

Till 8 am on Saturday, the Union Health Ministry had confirmed 53,08,014 COVID-19 cases, including 85,619 deaths, 10,13,964 active cases, and 42,08,431 recoveries. According to data compiled from official state and union territory government statistics, India has reported 53,98,181 cases and 86,795 deaths (including co-morbid fatalities). Meanwhile, the total number of recoveries neared 43 lakh.

Worst-hit How India's worst-hit states fared on Saturday

Maharashtra: 11,88,015 total cases, 32,216 deaths, 8,57,933 recoveries. Andhra Pradesh: 6,17,776 total cases, 5,302 deaths, 5,30,711 recoveries. Tamil Nadu: 5,36,477 total cases, 8,751 deaths, 4,81,273 recoveries. Karnataka: 5,11,346 total cases, 7,922 deaths, 4,04,841 recoveries. Uttar Pradesh: 3,48,517 total cases, 4,953 deaths, 2,76,690 recoveries. Delhi: 2,42,899 total cases, 4,945 deaths, 2,05,890 recoveries. West Bengal: 2,21,960 total cases, 4,298 deaths, 1,93,014 recoveries.

Biggest spikes These states recorded their biggest spikes

Kerala reported 4,644 new cases—the biggest single-day spike—bringing the total to 1,31,005. The death toll has reached 519 (excluding a Mahe native's death in Kannur), while 92,951 patients have recovered. Record 2,607 new cases pushed MP's tally to 1,03,065, which includes 1,943 deaths and 79,158 recoveries. Uttarakhand saw a record spike of 2,078 cases. The tally reached 40,085, including 478 deaths and 26,973 recoveries.

Rajasthan reported the highest single-day spike of 1,834 cases. The state's total has reached 1,13,124, including 1,322 deaths and 93,805 recoveries. Gujarat reported record 1,432 new cases, bringing the total to 1,21,930, which includes 3,305 deaths and 1,02,571 recoveries.

