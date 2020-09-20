Even as the number of coronavirus cases continues to rise, some states have decided to reopen schools partially. Schools have remained shut across the country for five months since late-March, when the coronavirus lockdown was first enforced. Currently, India is in the fourth phase of "unlocking" from the lockdown, dubbed 'Unlock 4.0'. Under state-specific guidelines, the following states will reopen schools from Monday.

#1 Andhra Pradesh

Schools will reopen in Andhra Pradesh for Classes IX to XII from Monday. According to the guidelines, students living outside containment zones will be allowed to visit their schools voluntarily to clear doubts and seek guidance from teachers. However, to do so, the students would have to submit a written consent of their parents or guardians to their respective schools.

#2 Assam

High and higher secondary schools in Assam will also reopen from Monday, provided they maintain social distancing norms and other precautionary measures. Starting Monday, students of Classes IX-XII can attend classes temporarily. After a period of 15 days, the situation will be reviewed. While all government schools will resume classes, private schools can decide whether they want to do so.

Information Students' attendance not mandatory

Further, students' attendance will not be mandatory during this period in Assam. The students will only be allowed to attend classes after obtaining the written consent of their parents or guardians.

#3 Haryana

Haryana is also looking forward to the partial reopening of schools for Classes IX to XII from Monday. Attendance is not compulsory. Students can voluntarily visit the school to clear any doubts. The Directorate of School Education has directed all district education officers to ensure that all teachers are tested for COVID-19 and download the Aarogya Setu app.

Information 'Students to undergo thermal scanning before entering school'

The department stated in a letter, "Students will have to bring written consent from their parents before coming to school. The students will also have to undergo thermal scanning before entering the school and wear face masks and adhere to safety guidelines."

#4 Jammu and Kashmir

Schools in Jammu and Kashmir will resume classes from Monday on a voluntary basis. Schools will reopen with 50% attendance of staff up to Class VIII. Students of Classes IX-XII can attend school on a voluntary basis with 50% attendance. The students' attendance will be marked as per their parents' written consent. Online classes and digital education activities will also continue.

#5 Punjab

Punjab allowed the opening of higher education institutions from Monday for Ph.D. scholars and postgraduate students pursuing technical and professional courses requiring experimental work. However, schools, colleges, and coaching centers will remain closed. In compliance with the central government's guidelines, the state's guidelines stated that online distance learning will be permitted and encouraged but schools, colleges, and coaching institutions will remain closed.

Information 50% staff allowed to attend schools in Punjab

Punjab Special Chief Secretary (Home) Satish Chandra said that 50% of the teaching and non-teaching staff will be allowed to attend schools for online teaching/tele-counseling and related work, albeit only in areas outside of containment zones.

Other details Schools will not reopen in Delhi, UP, Bengal, etc.