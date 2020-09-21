India on Sunday reported over 87,000 new coronavirus infections, a significant dip in daily new cases this past week.

The nationwide tally has now reached 54.85 lakh. The death toll also climbed to 87,930 with over 1,100 fresh fatalities.

At least three states independently reported record single-day spikes in cases: Kerala (4,696 new cases), Odisha (4,330), and Rajasthan (1,865).

