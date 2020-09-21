Hi,
A three-story building collapsed in Maharashtra's Bhiwandi, early this morning, taking the lives of at least eight people. As per the latest reports, a child was among those who have been rescued.
The building was situated at the Patel compound near Dhamankar Naka.
An official told PTI that the incident happened around 3:40 am, while the residents were still sleeping.
The child, who was pulled out from beneath the debris, has been rushed to the hospital. Initially, reports suggested 20-25 people were trapped in the building.
Apart from NDRF, fire brigade and police teams are also involved in the rescue.
The 30-year-old building was to be repaired and municipal authorities had earlier issued a notice. The residents were asked to vacate it, reports News18.
#WATCH Maharashtra: Rescue operation by NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) underway at the site of building collapse in Bhiwandi, Thane.Eight people have lost their lives in the incident which took place earlier today. pic.twitter.com/dFvXwhHPH3— ANI (@ANI) September 21, 2020
