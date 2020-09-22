India on Monday reported over 74,000 new coronavirus infections, the lowest single-day spike in September. The nationwide tally has climbed to 55.6 lakh, while the death toll reached 88,970 with over 1,000 fresh fatalities. At least one state, Rajasthan, witnessed a record single-day spike. On a positive note, over 1 lakh people were cured of COVID-19 in a single day. Here are more details.

Health Ministry confirms 54,87,581 COVID-19 cases, 87,882 deaths

Till 8 am on Monday, the Union Health Ministry had confirmed 54,87,581 COVID-19 cases, including 87,882 deaths, 10,03,299 active cases, and 43,96,399 recoveries. According to data compiled from official state and union territory government statistics, India has reported 55,60,110 cases and 88,970 deaths (including co-morbid fatalities). Meanwhile, the total number of recoveries has reached 44.9 lakh.

How India's worst-hit states fared on Monday

Maharashtra: 12,24,380 total cases, 33,015 deaths, 9,16,348 recoveries. Andhra Pradesh: 6,31,749 total cases, 5,410 deaths, 5,51,821 recoveries. Tamil Nadu: 5,47,337 total cases, 8,871 deaths, 4,91,971 recoveries. Karnataka: 5,26,876 total cases, 8,145 deaths, 4,23,377 recoveries. Uttar Pradesh: 3,58,893 total cases, 5,135 deaths, 2,89,594 recoveries. Delhi: 2,49,259 total cases, 5,014 deaths, 2,13,304 recoveries. West Bengal: 2,28,302 total cases, 4,421 deaths, 1,98,983 recoveries.

Record 1,892 new cases in Rajasthan; Gujarat sees second-biggest spike

Rajasthan registered record 1,892 new cases, bringing the state's total to 1,16,881, which includes 1,352 deaths and 97,284 recoveries. Odisha reported 4,242 new cases, pushing the state's total to 1,84,122. The death toll is 710 (excluding 53 non-COVID deaths), while 1,49,379 patients have recovered. Gujarat witnessed the second-biggest spike of 1,430 cases. The tally has reached 1,24,767 with 3,339 deaths and 1,05,091 recoveries.

