A family in Indore, who lost a member to the coronavirus, was given another shock when they saw that his body was seemingly eaten by rodents. The deceased, 87-year-old Naveenchandra Jain, breathed his last on Sunday at Unique Hospital, and his family was handed over the body in a white body bag a day later. On seeing the body's condition, the family obviously fumed.

What happened Jain was admitted after his oxygen levels fluctuated

Jain's grandson Chetan told Indian Express that the latter was taken to a private hospital in the Madhya Pradesh city after his oxygen levels started fluctuating. On Monday, the kin was informed of his demise. Later, when they received his mortal remains, the family saw Jain's toes and face had bite marks. The body bag also had blood stains on it, reports NDTV.

Emotions This is injustice, said deceased's daughter-in-law

In a video, the family was purportedly seen having an argument with the hospital authorities as the body remained on a stretcher. "See how rats have bitten the body in just four hours. This is injustice ... they should have told us, we have taken the body then only," Preeti, Jain's daughter-in-law, said. And the deceased's son said the hospital has denied any responsibility.

Aftermath ADM will head probe; hospital's role yet to be established

Taking cognizance of the matter, District Collector Manish Singh ordered a probe. Additional District Magistrate Ajaydev Sharma will be at the helm of this investigation. "We have ordered an inquiry to look into the matter. It is after this that the negligence, if any, on the part of the hospital will be established," Singh told IE. Nodal Officer Amit Malakar said the hospital was questioned.

