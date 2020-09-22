Hi,
Actor Rhea Chakraborty will stay in prison until October 6, a court in Mumbai ruled today as her previous 14-day judicial custody ended.
Rhea is currently imprisoned at the Byculla Women's prison facility.
She and her brother Showik were arrested earlier this month on charges of arranging drugs for late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who died in June.
Here are more details on this.
Rhea and her brother have now requested bail from the Bombay High Court, which will take up the matter tomorrow.
Both have been accused of procuring banned substances such as marijuana in drug investigations linked to Sushant's death.
Apart from them, two employees of Sushant and a number of alleged drug peddlers have also been nabbed in this case.
Sushant was found dead at his apartment in Mumbai's Bandra area on June 14.
Mumbai cops had said it was suicide and that the actor had been suffering from clinical depression.
Later, in July, Sushant's family accused Rhea of mental harassment, money laundering, and abetment to suicide.
Apart from the NCB, the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate are also probing the matter.
