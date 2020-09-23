India on Tuesday reported over 83,000 new coronavirus infections, pushing the nationwide tally to 56.43 lakh. The death toll surged past 90,000 with over 1,100 fresh fatalities in the past 24 hours. At least three states independently reported record single-day spikes in cases: Rajasthan (1,912 new cases), Manipur (270), and Arunachal Pradesh (249). Here are more updates.

Till 8 am on Tuesday, the Union Health Ministry had confirmed 55,62,664 COVID-19 cases, including 88,935 deaths, 9,75,861 active cases, and 44,97,867 recoveries. According to data compiled from official state and union territory government statistics, India has reported 56,43,468 cases and 90,072 deaths (including co-morbid fatalities). Meanwhile, the total number of recoveries has reached 45.8 lakh.

Maharashtra: 12,42,770 total cases, 33,407 deaths, 9,36,554 recoveries. Andhra Pradesh: 6,39,302 total cases, 5,461 deaths, 5,62,376 recoveries. Tamil Nadu: 5,52,674 total cases, 8,947 deaths, 4,97,377 recoveries. Karnataka: 5,33,850 total cases, 8,228 deaths, 4,32,450 recoveries. Uttar Pradesh: 3,64,543 total cases, 5,212 deaths, 2,96,183 recoveries. Delhi: 2,53,075 total cases, 5,051 deaths, 2,16,401 recoveries. West Bengal: 2,31,484 total cases, 4,483 deaths, 2,02,030 recoveries.

Rajasthan reported 1,912 new cases, the biggest single-day spike, pushing the total to 1,18,793. 1,367 patients have died in the state, while 98,812 have recovered. Record 270 new cases brought Manipur's total to 9,280, which includes 60 deaths and 6,887 recoveries. Arunachal Pradesh witnessed a record spike of 249 new cases. The state's tally has reached 7,844 cases with 14 deaths and 5,778 recoveries.

