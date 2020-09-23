To get ahead of the coronavirus curve, the Delhi government has identified 33 areas as "emerging hotspots" and localities like Connaught Place, Lajpat Nagar, Model Town, Laxmi Nagar, and Paschim Vihar featured on the list, HT reported today. Officials in the know said the hotspots were identified on basis of the caseload. It was understood that market areas/commercial hubs have a high number of cases.

Meeting Last Friday, DDMA held a meeting, subsequently list was prepared

The decision to label hotspots was taken in last Friday's meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), an anonymous source told the daily. Taking into account the spread of cases between September 1 and 16, the revenue department, prepared the extensive list for the 11 districts, the person added. The data suggested market hubs are seeing a steady rise in coronavirus cases.

Hotspots Rohini Sector 3 is the biggest hotspot, followed by Pitampura

According to the findings of the state government, Rohini Sector 3 is the biggest hotspot with 2,192 coronavirus cases, accounting for nearly 43% cases in the Northwest district. It is followed by Pitampura, having 1,739 cases. Paschim Vihar with 1,101 coronavirus cases and Uttam Nagar with 1,071 cases were also named as hotspots. Most of these areas house middle class and upper-middle-class families.

Details The spike is directly proportional to people's movements

Besides the commercial hubs, places like Indraprastha Extension, Delhi Cantonment, Mukherjee Nagar, and the President's Estate were also classified as problematic areas. Dr. Puneet Mishra, professor of community medicine at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) credited the unlocking of Delhi for this trend. The spike in these places was driven by the fact that low, middle, and high income groups resumed movements.

Cases From congested areas, coronavirus spreading to better societies

Dr. Mishra spoke of the changing trends in Delhi, saying earlier the infection was restricted to congested places like Nabi Karim, Chandni Mahal, and Okhla, as well as parts of North East Delhi. "Now it is spreading in the middle-class and upper-middle-class localities because these people earlier remained in their homes and now have started moving out. It was inevitable," he explained.

Opinion Identifying hotspots is an ideal way, feel experts

Appreciating Delhi government's move of identifying hotspots, Dr. Lalit Kant, ex-head of epidemiology and infectious disease at ICMR, said this gives administration an upper hand as far as tracing, testing, and isolating are concerned. "Automatically, these areas then become the places where one will find a higher number of containment zones. It also helps in identifying and breaking down COVID-19 clusters," he added.

Data Worryingly, Delhi's coronavirus cases rose by 170% in one month