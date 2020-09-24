India on Wednesday reported over 86,000 fresh coronavirus infections. The nationwide tally has now climbed to 57.3 lakh cases. Over 1,100 fresh fatalities were reported on Wednesday, bringing the death toll to 91,195. At least three states independently reported the biggest single-day spikes in cases: Kerala (5,376 new cases), Rajasthan (1,946), and Arunachal Pradesh (289). Here are more updates.

Statistics Health Ministry confirms 56,46,011 COVID-19 cases, 90,020 deaths

Till 8 am on Wednesday, the Union Health Ministry had confirmed 56,46,011 COVID-19 cases, including 90,020 deaths, 9,68,377 active cases, and 45,87,614 recoveries. According to data compiled from official state and union territory government statistics, India has reported 57,30,163 cases and 91,195 deaths (including co-morbid fatalities). Meanwhile, the total number of recoveries has reached 46.7 lakh.

Worst-hit How India's worst-hit states fared on Wednesday

Maharashtra: 12,63,799 total cases, 33,886 deaths, 9,56,030 recoveries. Andhra Pradesh: 6,46,530 total cases, 5,506 deaths, 5,70,667 recoveries. Tamil Nadu: 5,57,999 total cases, 9,010 deaths, 5,02,740 recoveries. Karnataka: 5,40,847 total cases, 8,266 deaths, 4,37,910 recoveries. Uttar Pradesh: 3,69,686 total cases, 5,299 deaths, 3,02,689 recoveries. Delhi: 2,56,789 total cases, 5,087 deaths, 2,20,866 recoveries. West Bengal: 2,34,673 total cases, 4,544 deaths, 2,05,028 recoveries.

Biggest spikes These states recorded their biggest spikes

Kerala saw a record spike of 5,376 cases, pushing the total to 1,48,132. The death toll reached 592 (excluding a Mahe native's death in Kannur), while 1,04,682 patients have recovered. Rajasthan reported record 1,946 new cases. The tally reached 1,20,739 with 1,382 deaths and 1,00,365 recoveries. A record spike of 289 cases brought Arunachal Pradesh's tally to 8,133, including 14 deaths and 5,903 recoveries.

Key updates Maharashtra reports 21k+ new cases; Odisha's tally reaches 19.2 lakh