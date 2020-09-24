Last updated on Sep 24, 2020, 03:16 am
Written bySiddhant Pandey
India on Wednesday reported over 86,000 fresh coronavirus infections. The nationwide tally has now climbed to 57.3 lakh cases. Over 1,100 fresh fatalities were reported on Wednesday, bringing the death toll to 91,195.
At least three states independently reported the biggest single-day spikes in cases: Kerala (5,376 new cases), Rajasthan (1,946), and Arunachal Pradesh (289).
Here are more updates.
Till 8 am on Wednesday, the Union Health Ministry had confirmed 56,46,011 COVID-19 cases, including 90,020 deaths, 9,68,377 active cases, and 45,87,614 recoveries.
According to data compiled from official state and union territory government statistics, India has reported 57,30,163 cases and 91,195 deaths (including co-morbid fatalities).
Meanwhile, the total number of recoveries has reached 46.7 lakh.
Maharashtra: 12,63,799 total cases, 33,886 deaths, 9,56,030 recoveries.
Andhra Pradesh: 6,46,530 total cases, 5,506 deaths, 5,70,667 recoveries.
Tamil Nadu: 5,57,999 total cases, 9,010 deaths, 5,02,740 recoveries.
Karnataka: 5,40,847 total cases, 8,266 deaths, 4,37,910 recoveries.
Uttar Pradesh: 3,69,686 total cases, 5,299 deaths, 3,02,689 recoveries.
Delhi: 2,56,789 total cases, 5,087 deaths, 2,20,866 recoveries.
West Bengal: 2,34,673 total cases, 4,544 deaths, 2,05,028 recoveries.
Kerala saw a record spike of 5,376 cases, pushing the total to 1,48,132. The death toll reached 592 (excluding a Mahe native's death in Kannur), while 1,04,682 patients have recovered.
Rajasthan reported record 1,946 new cases. The tally reached 1,20,739 with 1,382 deaths and 1,00,365 recoveries.
A record spike of 289 cases brought Arunachal Pradesh's tally to 8,133, including 14 deaths and 5,903 recoveries.
Maharashtra and Delhi reported massive spikes of 21,029 and 3,714 new cases respectively.
5,234 more people tested positive for the virus in Uttar Pradesh, while Karnataka's tally rose by 6,997 cases.
Odisha saw a spike of 4,237 new cases, bringing the state's total to 1,92,548. 736 patients have died in the state (excluding 53 non-COVID deaths) while 1,57,265 have recovered.
