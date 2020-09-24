Farmers in Punjab launched a three-day-long "rail roko" agitation from Thursday, to protest against three contentious farm Bills, behind which the BJP-led Centre has pushed its weight. A state-wide bandh has also been called on September 25, Friday, by various outfits. In view of the "rail roko" agitation, 28 special trains plying from the Ferozepur division were canceled, fully or partially. Here's more.

Background Context: What are the three Bills that caused stir?

In the Monsoon Session that ended yesterday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government introduced three Bills — The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020; The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020; and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020. On Sunday, amid ruckus in the Rajya Sabha, two Bills were passed through a voice note.

Concerns Government pushing for opening up markets, farmers concerned about MSPs

The Centre has dubbed these Bills as revolutionary, which will ease rules concerning pricing, storage, and sale. These restrictions devoid the Indian farmer of the free market for decades. But farmers are worried the Bills will do away with MSPs and leave them with no-option but becoming hugely dependent on private players. The government has repeatedly ensured that MSP-based procurement will remain as is.

Puniab/Haryana Farmers are concerned about losing their "fixed incomes"

Evidently, the protests against the Bills are more concentrated in Punjab, Haryana, and Western Uttar Pradesh. The farmers from these areas benefited extraordinarily from the MSP system in the decades following the Green Revolution. According to government data, 95% of paddy farmers in Punjab and 70% in Haryana reaped benefits from the MSP system. At the national level, this number is merely 12%.

Rail roko Protests have intensified, "rail roko" agitation was announced last week

As the Centre pushed the Bills in the Parliament, farmers intensified their protests on the streets. Announcing that a "rail roko" agitation will take place from September 24 to 26, Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee General Secretary Sarwan Singh Pandher said, "We have decided to hold a "rail roko" agitation from September 24 to 26 in the state against the farm Bills."

Trains 14 pairs of special trains affected due to agitation

To note, most of the trains are suspended due to coronavirus-related restrictions, and the agitation will affect a handful of special trains. Divisional railway manager (DRM) Rajesh Agarwal said the Ferozepur division was operating merely 14 pairs of special trains. All of them were impacted due to the agitation. He added that the operations of freight trains will depend on the situation, reports HT.

Details A couple of trains will end their journeys sooner

As per the new schedule, the Amritsar-Haridwar train will be suspended from September 25 to 26. The New Delhi-Jammu Tawi Express will be canceled between September 24 and 26. The Hazur Saheb Nanded-Amritsar train will end its journey at Old Delhi itself and not go till Amritsar. Similarly, the Dhanbad-Ferozepur Cantt train will end the journey at Ambala Cantt and not at Ferozepur Cantt.

Do you know? Mumbai Central-Amritsar train will be diverted to Ludhiana

The Mumbai Central-Amritsar train, which was to end its journey today, will be diverted to Ludhiana. From September 25-26, the train will culminate at Ambala Cantt. In the three days of protest, this train will start from Ambala and not Amritsar.

Statement Amid protests, Tomar said government won't shut APMCs