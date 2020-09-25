India on Thursday reported nearly 86,000 fresh coronavirus infections. The nationwide tally has now climbed to 58.1 lakh cases. Over 1,100 fresh fatalities were reported on Wednesday, bringing the death toll to 92,339. At least three states independently reported the biggest single-day spikes in cases: Kerala (6,324 new cases), Odisha (4,340), and Rajasthan (1,981). Here are more updates.

Statistics Health Ministry confirms 57,32,519 COVID-19 cases, 91,149 deaths

Till 8 am on Thursday, the Union Health Ministry had confirmed 57,32,519 COVID-19 cases, including 91,149 deaths, 9,66,382 active cases, and 46,74,987 recoveries. According to data compiled from official state and union territory government statistics, India has reported 58,16,089 cases and 92,339 deaths (including co-morbid fatalities). Meanwhile, the total number of recoveries has reached 47.5 lakh.

Worst-hit How India's worst-hit states fared on Thursday

Maharashtra: 12,82,963 total cases, 34,345 deaths, 9,73,214 recoveries. Andhra Pradesh: 6,54,385 total cases, 5,558 deaths, 5,79,474 recoveries. Tamil Nadu: 5,63,691 total cases, 9,076 deaths, 5,08,210 recoveries. Karnataka: 5,48,557 total cases, 8,331 deaths, 4,44,658 recoveries. Uttar Pradesh: 3,74,277 total cases, 5,366 deaths, 3,07,611 recoveries. Delhi: 2,60,623 total cases, 5,123 deaths, 2,24,375 recoveries. West Bengal: 2,37,869 total cases, 4,606 deaths, 2,08,042 recoveries.

Biggest spikes These states recorded their biggest spikes

Kerala saw a record spike of 6,324 cases, pushing the total to 1,54,456. The death toll reached 613 (excluding a Mahe native's death in Kannur), while 1,07,850 patients have recovered. Rajasthan reported record 1,981 new cases. The tally reached 1,22,720 with 1,397 deaths and 1,02,330 recoveries. Record 4,340 new cases pushed Odisha's tally to 1,96,888, including 1,61,044 recoveries and 752 deaths (excluding 53 non-COVID deaths).

Key updates 19k+ new cases in Maharashtra; Goa's tally crosses 30,000