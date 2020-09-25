Last updated on Sep 25, 2020, 03:25 am
Written bySiddhant Pandey
India on Thursday reported nearly 86,000 fresh coronavirus infections. The nationwide tally has now climbed to 58.1 lakh cases. Over 1,100 fresh fatalities were reported on Wednesday, bringing the death toll to 92,339.
At least three states independently reported the biggest single-day spikes in cases: Kerala (6,324 new cases), Odisha (4,340), and Rajasthan (1,981).
Here are more updates.
Till 8 am on Thursday, the Union Health Ministry had confirmed 57,32,519 COVID-19 cases, including 91,149 deaths, 9,66,382 active cases, and 46,74,987 recoveries.
According to data compiled from official state and union territory government statistics, India has reported 58,16,089 cases and 92,339 deaths (including co-morbid fatalities).
Meanwhile, the total number of recoveries has reached 47.5 lakh.
Maharashtra: 12,82,963 total cases, 34,345 deaths, 9,73,214 recoveries.
Andhra Pradesh: 6,54,385 total cases, 5,558 deaths, 5,79,474 recoveries.
Tamil Nadu: 5,63,691 total cases, 9,076 deaths, 5,08,210 recoveries.
Karnataka: 5,48,557 total cases, 8,331 deaths, 4,44,658 recoveries.
Uttar Pradesh: 3,74,277 total cases, 5,366 deaths, 3,07,611 recoveries.
Delhi: 2,60,623 total cases, 5,123 deaths, 2,24,375 recoveries.
West Bengal: 2,37,869 total cases, 4,606 deaths, 2,08,042 recoveries.
Kerala saw a record spike of 6,324 cases, pushing the total to 1,54,456. The death toll reached 613 (excluding a Mahe native's death in Kannur), while 1,07,850 patients have recovered.
Rajasthan reported record 1,981 new cases. The tally reached 1,22,720 with 1,397 deaths and 1,02,330 recoveries.
Record 4,340 new cases pushed Odisha's tally to 1,96,888, including 1,61,044 recoveries and 752 deaths (excluding 53 non-COVID deaths).
Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Delhi saw massive spikes of 19,164, 7,710, and 3,834 new cases respectively.
673 new cases pushed Goa's tally past 30,000. The state's total has climbed to 30,552, which includes 383 deaths and 24,347 recoveries.
Arunachal Pradesh witnessed a huge spike of 283 new cases, bringing the total to 8,416. 14 patients have died in the state while 6,071 have recovered.
