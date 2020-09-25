A suggestion for wearing masks proved disastrous for a resident of Gurugram, as he was thrashed by the group of men he gave the advice to. Dharmendra Dass and his son Kush were beaten by the group after the former asked them to wear masks in a public space, to minimize the transmission of highly-contagious coronavirus. Here's what went down.

What happened Dass wasn't far from house when he was attacked

The incident happened in the New Colony area when Dass and his son paid a visit to a bakery close to their house. They spotted a group of young men talking without wearing masks, and Dass implored them to don one. Dass told TOI that the group started abusing as soon as he made the suggestion, and things got ugly soon.

Quote More men were called, the duo was thrashed mercilessly

"Soon they called more men to the spot who came with sticks. All of them started thrashing us for a piece of advice I gave them for their own safety as COVID-19 cases are on the rise," Dass told TOI.

Details Locals came to father-son's rescue, accused fled before cops arrived

The father-son duo was saved by locals who were near the bakery. In the attack, Dass's shoulder was grievously injured while Kush received injuries in his ears, nose, and head. By the time police were informed and a team rushed to the site, the youths had fled. Dass and Kush were taken to a hospital; afterwards the former recorded his statement.

Do you know? Unidentified accused were booked under relevant sections of IPC