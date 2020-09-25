-
25 Sep 2020
"Frustrated": Sushant's family lawyer questions delay in CBI probe
Written bySagar MalikIndia
-
Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's family's lawyer Vikas Singh has reiterated his stance that the 34-year-old movie star was murdered.
Expressing disappointment at the ongoing CBI probe, he also claimed that an AIIMS doctor had earlier told him that the cause of death was strangulation and not suicide by hanging.
Sushant was found dead at his apartment earlier in June.
Here are more details.
-
In this article'Frustrated by the delay in CBI taking a decision' Here is Vikas Singh's tweet CBI took over this case last month AIIMS team has reportedly shared findings with CBI AIIMS team conducted re-examination of crime scene, autopsy Sushant was found dead at Mumbai home in June In drugs probe, NCB has held Rhea and others
-
Details
'Frustrated by the delay in CBI taking a decision'
-
The lawyer tweeted today that he was "getting frustrated," with the speed at which CBI is progressing in converting the abetment to suicide case into that of murder.
"The doctor who is part of AIIMS team had told me long back that the photos sent by me indicated 200% that it is death by strangulation and not suicide," he added.
-
Twitter Post
Here is Vikas Singh's tweet
-
Getting frustrated by the delay in CBI taking a decision to convert abetment to suicide to Murder of SSR. The Doctor who is part of AIIMS team had told me long back that the photos sent by me indicated 200% that it’s death by strangulation and not suicide.— Vikas Singh (@vikassinghSrAdv) September 25, 2020
-
Investigation
CBI took over this case last month
-
Last month, the Central Bureau of Investigation, the country's topmost probe agency, took over the high-profile case of Sushant's death, following a Supreme Court order.
The agency's officials then sought assistance from forensic experts at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) to conduct a re-examination of the late actor's autopsy and other medical reports.
-
AIIMS
AIIMS team has reportedly shared findings with CBI
-
It was recently reported that the AIIMS team would share its findings in the case with the CBI team.
Dr. Sudhir Gupta, who led the Medical Board, said the final report shall be "conclusive" and free of doubts.
Earlier, Sushant's autopsy report, prepared by doctors at Mumbai's Cooper Hospital, had ruled out foul play and termed cause of death as "asphyxia due to hanging."
-
Information
AIIMS team conducted re-examination of crime scene, autopsy
-
The AIIMS medical team had conducted a thorough re-examination of the crime scene, i.e., Sushant's apartment in Mumbai's Bandra area where he died, the autopsy report and other medical reports of the late actor.
-
Death
Sushant was found dead at Mumbai home in June
-
Sushant was found dead at his apartment in Mumbai on June 14.
The actor died by suicide and had been suffering from depression and bipolar disorder, Mumbai Police said.
His family, however, rejected claims of mental illness and accused actor Rhea Chakraborty, his girlfriend of mental torture, money laundering and abetment to suicide.
At a later stage, the family claimed that it was murder.
-
Developments
In drugs probe, NCB has held Rhea and others
-
Apart from the CBI, the Narcotics Control Bureau and the Enforcement Directorate are also probing the matter.
In drug investigations linked to the actor's death case, the NCB has held Rhea, her brother Showik, two employees of Sushant, and a number of alleged drug peddlers.
Furthermore, actors Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan have also been summoned by NCB in this case.