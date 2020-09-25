Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's family's lawyer Vikas Singh has reiterated his stance that the 34-year-old movie star was murdered. Expressing disappointment at the ongoing CBI probe, he also claimed that an AIIMS doctor had earlier told him that the cause of death was strangulation and not suicide by hanging. Sushant was found dead at his apartment earlier in June. Here are more details.

Details 'Frustrated by the delay in CBI taking a decision'

The lawyer tweeted today that he was "getting frustrated," with the speed at which CBI is progressing in converting the abetment to suicide case into that of murder. "The doctor who is part of AIIMS team had told me long back that the photos sent by me indicated 200% that it is death by strangulation and not suicide," he added.

Twitter Post Here is Vikas Singh's tweet

Getting frustrated by the delay in CBI taking a decision to convert abetment to suicide to Murder of SSR. The Doctor who is part of AIIMS team had told me long back that the photos sent by me indicated 200% that it’s death by strangulation and not suicide. — Vikas Singh (@vikassinghSrAdv) September 25, 2020

Investigation CBI took over this case last month

Last month, the Central Bureau of Investigation, the country's topmost probe agency, took over the high-profile case of Sushant's death, following a Supreme Court order. The agency's officials then sought assistance from forensic experts at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) to conduct a re-examination of the late actor's autopsy and other medical reports.

AIIMS AIIMS team has reportedly shared findings with CBI

It was recently reported that the AIIMS team would share its findings in the case with the CBI team. Dr. Sudhir Gupta, who led the Medical Board, said the final report shall be "conclusive" and free of doubts. Earlier, Sushant's autopsy report, prepared by doctors at Mumbai's Cooper Hospital, had ruled out foul play and termed cause of death as "asphyxia due to hanging."

Information AIIMS team conducted re-examination of crime scene, autopsy

The AIIMS medical team had conducted a thorough re-examination of the crime scene, i.e., Sushant's apartment in Mumbai's Bandra area where he died, the autopsy report and other medical reports of the late actor.

Death Sushant was found dead at Mumbai home in June

Sushant was found dead at his apartment in Mumbai on June 14. The actor died by suicide and had been suffering from depression and bipolar disorder, Mumbai Police said. His family, however, rejected claims of mental illness and accused actor Rhea Chakraborty, his girlfriend of mental torture, money laundering and abetment to suicide. At a later stage, the family claimed that it was murder.

Developments In drugs probe, NCB has held Rhea and others