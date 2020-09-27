Last updated on Sep 27, 2020, 11:57 am
Written byShalini Ojha
As his government faces criticism from the opposition and former allies over three agriculture reform Bills, Prime Minister Narendra Modi used his radio program Mann Ki Baat as an opportunity to address concerns, saying that farmers have only benefited whenever binding laws have been changed.
He said farmers are playing an important role in building an Aatmabirbhar Bharat.
Here are the highlights.
PM Modi said the agriculture sector showed its prowess during the coronavirus pandemic.
"Our farmers, our villages are the foundation of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, if they are strong the country will be strong," he said.
"There is a saying in our country, one who is grounded, stays firm even during the biggest of storms," he said, adding that the farm sector is its biggest example.
Making a case for the Bills, which the federal government says will open new opportunities for the farmers, PM Modi cited the example of Kanwarpal Chauhan, a farmer from Haryana's Sonipat district.
Chauhan, PM Modi, said struggled to sell his produce outside mandis, and faced issues like his vehicles being seized.
However, when fruits/vegetables were removed from the APMC Act, he benefited, PM added.
"With his friends, he [Chauhan] set up a farmer producer community, 4 years ago. Today, over 350 farmers of Manouli village (Sonipat) are growing," PM Modi said, adding that they earned Rs. 2.5-3 lakh per annum per acre by growing sweet corn and baby corn.
Chauhan isn't the only one to have reaped benefits, he added.
"In Mizoram's Siaha village, farmers used to grow Bird's Eye chili. But, farmers got only up to Rs. 50 per kilogram. Farmers developed storage and processing facilities with the help from local administration," PM Modi disclosed.
Now, the same farmers sell Bird's Eye chili powder for up to Rs. 3,000/kg.
PM Modi also said many families faced problems in making every moment joyous during this raging pandemic.
"The reason for it was our customs, which were inherent in our family values, their absence was being felt," he said, adding that it was important to bring focus on traditions like story-telling.
"Stories bring to light our emotions, joy and sorrow, inquisitiveness or indifference," he said.
"These days, stories related to science and science fiction are popular. I have been observing that many people are making a commendable initiative. As a family, set aside some time for storytelling. This will be a wonderful experience," suggested PM Modi.
