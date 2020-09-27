As his government faces criticism from the opposition and former allies over three agriculture reform Bills, Prime Minister Narendra Modi used his radio program Mann Ki Baat as an opportunity to address concerns, saying that farmers have only benefited whenever binding laws have been changed. He said farmers are playing an important role in building an Aatmabirbhar Bharat. Here are the highlights.

Statement Farm sector remained unscathed during coronavirus pandemic

PM Modi said the agriculture sector showed its prowess during the coronavirus pandemic. "Our farmers, our villages are the foundation of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, if they are strong the country will be strong," he said. "There is a saying in our country, one who is grounded, stays firm even during the biggest of storms," he said, adding that the farm sector is its biggest example.

Example He cited example of farmer who struggled to sell produce

Making a case for the Bills, which the federal government says will open new opportunities for the farmers, PM Modi cited the example of Kanwarpal Chauhan, a farmer from Haryana's Sonipat district. Chauhan, PM Modi, said struggled to sell his produce outside mandis, and faced issues like his vehicles being seized. However, when fruits/vegetables were removed from the APMC Act, he benefited, PM added.

Quote "After rules were changed, Sonipat farmers benefited"

"With his friends, he [Chauhan] set up a farmer producer community, 4 years ago. Today, over 350 farmers of Manouli village (Sonipat) are growing," PM Modi said, adding that they earned Rs. 2.5-3 lakh per annum per acre by growing sweet corn and baby corn.

Details Likewise in Mizoram, farmers selling chili powder at respectable rates

Chauhan isn't the only one to have reaped benefits, he added. "In Mizoram's Siaha village, farmers used to grow Bird's Eye chili. But, farmers got only up to Rs. 50 per kilogram. Farmers developed storage and processing facilities with the help from local administration," PM Modi disclosed. Now, the same farmers sell Bird's Eye chili powder for up to Rs. 3,000/kg.

What he said Many families felt absence of old customs: PM Modi

PM Modi also said many families faced problems in making every moment joyous during this raging pandemic. "The reason for it was our customs, which were inherent in our family values, their absence was being felt," he said, adding that it was important to bring focus on traditions like story-telling. "Stories bring to light our emotions, joy and sorrow, inquisitiveness or indifference," he said.

Quote PM Modi wants families to indulge in storytelling