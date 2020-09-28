Hi,
A tractor was set on fire at the India Gate in New Delhi early Monday morning in protest against the contentious farm bills, the police said.
The bills were passed by the Parliament last week and have been vehemently opposed by farmers and the Opposition parties across the country.
Late Sunday, the three bills had also received the President's assent.
Here are more details.
Around 15-20 persons had gathered at India Gate between 7:15 am and 7:30 am on Monday and set an old tractor on fire, NDTV reported.
The protesters raised pro-Congress slogans, according to the police, who have since removed the tractor after the fire department doused the flames.
The police are trying to identify those involved, the report stated.
#WATCH: Punjab Youth Congress workers stage a protest against the farm laws near India Gate in Delhi. A tractor was also set ablaze. pic.twitter.com/iA5z6WLGXR— ANI (@ANI) September 28, 2020
