After a six month shutdown, the Terminal 2 at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport is set to resume operations starting October 1, the Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) has announced. Since the lockdown was enforced in March-end, all resumed flights at the airport have been operating from Terminal 3. DIAL has assured a safe and healthy environment as the second terminal resumes operations.

Details Terminal 2 to resume 96 daily air traffic movements

Starting October 1, T2 operations will resume with 96 air traffic movements per day (48 departures and 48 arrivals). These will be progressively increased to 180 air traffic movements per day by October-end. The operations will resume with IndiGo's 2000 series flights and entire operations of GoAir in the initial phase. About 27 counters—11 for GoAir and 16 for IndiGo—have been created.

Information Operations to resume with Srinagar-bound IndiGo flight departing Thursday morning

The first flight scheduled from T2 is an Indigo flight scheduled to depart at 6:25 am for Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir. DIAL said it has taken several safety measures with all key stakeholders to contain the spread of COVID-19, in compliance with the government's directives.

Quote 'Teams worked round-the-clock to sanitize vast terminal'

DIAL CEO Videh Kumar Jaipuriar said, "We would like to assure passengers that at Delhi airport, they would be in a safe and healthy environment. We have implemented several measures at the airport to ensure passenger safety without compromising their comfort and experience." "Our teams have worked round-the-clock to sanitize the vast terminal," Jaipuriar said, adding that DIAL will continue with its awareness drive.

IndiGo All IndiGo flights with series 2000 to operate from T2

All IndiGo flights with series 2000 (6E 2000 - 6E 2999) will operate from T2 in the first phase. These flights will be bound for 20 destinations: Ahmedabad, Amritsar, Bhubaneswar, Bhopal, Bengaluru, Cochin, Guwahati, Lucknow, Chennai, Srinagar, Jammu, etc. In the next phase, which starts October 8, flights for 12 more destinations will resume: Mumbai, Kolkata, Coimbatore, Dehradun, Goa, Hyderabad, Madurai, Jaipur, Nagpur, etc.

Information Some IndiGo flights to shift from T3 to T2