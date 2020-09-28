A disturbing video of Madhya Pradesh's Additional Director General (ADG) of Police, Purushottam Sharma, where the officer is seen brutally assaulting his wife, has been doing the rounds on social media since Monday morning. Notably, Sharma's son filed a complaint with the DGP and submitted the video of the incident. Sharma has since been suspended from duty. Here are more details.

Details Sharma's son lodged complaint with the DGP

In the video, Sharma and his wife can be seen engaged in an argument, following which he pins the latter down and starts hitting her, while two other men are trying to stop him. Reportedly, the incident happened after Sharma's wife found him in a compromising position with another woman. Thereafter, Sharma's son filed a complaint with the DGP, demanding action against him.

Twitter Post Trigger warning: Here is the video of the incident

Action against DG rank officer Purushottam Sharma in Madhya Pradesh. This, after a video of his assaulting his wife was put out by his son, demanding action pic.twitter.com/CH4z2Exdh2 — Padmaja joshi (@PadmajaJoshi) September 28, 2020

Statement She lives in my house, enjoys all facilities, Sharma said

When asked about the incident, Sharma explained his action saying his wife stalked him and "put cameras in the house." "We have been married for 32 years. In 2008, she had complained against me. But the point is, since 2008 she has been living in my house, enjoying all facilities and traveling abroad on my expenses," he told the reporters.

Quote "It's a family dispute, not a crime"

"If my nature is abusive then she should have complained earlier. This is a family dispute, not a crime. I am neither a violent person nor a criminal. It is unfortunate that I have to go through this," Sharma added.

Action He has been relieved of his duties, CM said

In light of the incident, Sharma has been suspended from duty. "He has been relieved of his duties," Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan confirmed. "If anyone who holds a responsible position, is found to be indulging in illegal activities and taking laws into his hands, then action will be taken against them, irrespective of who they are," the CM added.

Quote Meanwhile, NCW chief has demanded Sharma's arrest