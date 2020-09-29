On Monday, India reported just under 70,000 fresh coronavirus infections, the lowest single-day spike in about a month. The nationwide tally has climbed to 61.43 lakh while the death toll crossed 96,000. Maharashtra, India's worst-hit state in the outbreak, notably reported the lowest single-day rise in cases in a month. Similarly, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Delhi also witnessed a dip in fresh infections.

Statistics Health Ministry confirms 60,74,703 COVID-19 cases, 95,542 deaths

Till 8 am on Monday, the Union Health Ministry had confirmed 60,74,703 COVID-19 cases, including 95,542 deaths, 9,62,640 active cases, and 50,16,521 recoveries. According to data compiled from official state and union territory government statistics, India has reported 61,43,009 cases and 96,371 deaths (including co-morbid fatalities). Meanwhile, the total number of recoveries has reached 50.9 lakh.

Worst-hit How India's worst-hit states fared on Monday

Maharashtra: 13,51,153 total cases, 35,751 deaths, 10,49,947 recoveries. Andhra Pradesh: 6,81,161 total cases, 5,745 deaths, 6,12,300 recoveries. Tamil Nadu: 5,86,397 total cases, 9,383 deaths, 5,30,708 recoveries. Karnataka: 5,82,458 total cases, 8,641 deaths, 4,69,750 recoveries. Uttar Pradesh: 3,90,875 total cases, 5,652 deaths, 3,31,270 recoveries. Delhi: 2,73,098 total cases, 4,426 deaths, 2,40,703 recoveries. West Bengal: 2,50,580 total cases, 4,837 deaths, 2,19,844 recoveries.

Key updates Rajasthan sees record spike; nearly 12k new cases in Maharashtra

Rajasthan reported a record single-day spike of 2,112 new cases. The state's total has climbed to 1,30,971, which includes 1,456 deaths and 1,08,476 recoveries. 3,644 new cases were registered in Assam, marking the biggest spike since mid-August. The state's tally has reached 1,73,629, including 667 deaths and 1,42,297 recoveries. Maharashtra reported 11,921 new cases, the lowest spike in a month.

Key updates Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka see decline in infections