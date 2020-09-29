Amnesty International has decided to stop its India operations, as it has been subjected to a witch-hunt by the government of India, the NGO working for human rights said in a press statement on Tuesday. The decision was in making after the government, run by BJP, froze all its bank accounts. Unsurprisingly, Amnesty has laid off its employees. Here's more.

Details Nothing is accidental: Amnesty slammed Centre's concerted attacks

In a note published on the organization's website, Avinash Kumar, Executive Director of Amnesty International India, said the crackdown on its bank accounts were not "accidental." He claimed Centre went after Amnesty because it posed questions about the rights violations in Jammu and Kashmir, which lost its special status last year, and Delhi riots, that happened in February leading to the death of 50+.

Funding Amnesty follows all Indian and international laws

The NGO, that has constantly come under a vitriolic attack by BJP loyalists for its overseas funding, follows all Indian and international laws. For its human rights work in India, the NGO raises money domestically. Amnesty added that over four million Indians supported its work and around 100,000 contributed financially. "These contributions evidently cannot have any relation with the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010," the note said.

Statement Using central agencies, government wants to dismantle critics: Amnesty

Kumar lashed out at the Centre for viewing Amnesty and other rights organizations through a criminal lens, adding that Enforcement Directorate and GoI wanted to dismantle credible voices in India. "It (government's actions) reeks of fear and repression, ignores the human cost to this crackdown particularly during a pandemic and violates people's basic rights to freedom of speech and expression, assembly," Kumar went on.

Harassement In 2018, Amensty's office was raided by ED; donors grilled

Giving details of what the organization allegedly faced, Amnesty said the purported harassment began in 2018 when ED officials conducted a ten-hour-long raid inside its premises, wherein they closed the gates as well. After the raid, bank accounts were frozen. In early 2019, 30 regular donors received investigative letters from the Income Tax Department, a move, Amnesty said, waylaid its efforts to raise funds.

Details Amnesty indicated its efforts regarding J&K miffed GoI

Thereafter, in June 2019, the NGO was denied permission to hold a press conference in Srinagar to release the third "'Lawless Law" report, centered around abuse of the Public Safety Act in the former state, the note added. The report was finally released digitally. Moreover, after the NGO testified at the US Congressional hearing on J&K's ground realities in October 2019, raids were conducted.

Quote The NGO claimed unfounded allegations led to FIR against it

"The raids were conducted on the basis of a First Information Report (FIR) filed by the Ministry of Home Affairs over unsubstantiated allegations of suspected violations of Foreign Contribution Regulation Act. It suggested investigations be launched under other laws like PMLA," Amnesty added.

Aftermath With bank accounts frozen, Amnesty doesn't have funds