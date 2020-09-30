Last updated on Sep 30, 2020, 02:22 am
Hi,
Written bySiddhant Pandey
On Tuesday, India witnessed a spike of over 80,000 fresh coronavirus infections, bringing the nationwide tally to 62.23 lakh. Over 1,100 fresh fatalities in the past 24 hours also pushed the death toll to 97,558.
At least three states independently reported their biggest single-day spikes in cases: Karnataka (10,453 new cases), Kerala (7,354), and Rajasthan (2,148).
Till 8 am on Tuesday, the Union Health Ministry had confirmed 61,45,292 COVID-19 cases, including 96,318 deaths, 9,47,576 active cases, and 51,01,397 recoveries.
According to data compiled from official state and union territory government statistics, India has reported 62,23,858 cases and 97,558 deaths (including co-morbid fatalities).
Meanwhile, the total number of recoveries has reached 51.8 lakh.
Maharashtra: 13,66,129 total cases, 36,181 deaths, 10,69,159 recoveries.
Andhra Pradesh: 6,87,351 total cases, 5,780 deaths, 6,22,136 recoveries.
Karnataka: 5,92,911 total cases, 8,777 deaths, 4,76,378 recoveries.
Tamil Nadu: 5,91,943 total cases, 9,453 deaths, 5,36,209 recoveries.
Uttar Pradesh: 3,94,856 total cases, 5,715 deaths, 3,36,981 recoveries.
Delhi: 2,76,325 total cases, 5,320 deaths, 2,43,481 recoveries.
West Bengal: 2,53,768 total cases, 4,899 deaths, 2,22,805 recoveries.
Karnataka reported the highest single-day spike of 10,453 new cases.
Kerala saw a record spike of 7,354 cases, bringing the total to 1,87,276, which includes 1,24,688 recoveries. The death toll is 719 (excluding a Mahe native's death in Kannur).
Rajasthan reported 2,148 new cases, the biggest single-day spike, pushing the total to 1,33,119. 1,471 patients have died in the state, while 1,11,272 have recovered.
Maharashtra and Delhi saw a marginal increase in infections, reporting 14,976 and 3,227 new cases respectively.
Manipur reported its second-biggest spike of 269 cases. The state's tally reached 10,746, including 65 deaths and 8,039 recoveries.
221 new cases brought Arunachal Pradesh's total to 9,953, which includes 16 deaths and 6,743 recoveries.
Andhra Pradesh witnessed a spike of 6,190 cases.
