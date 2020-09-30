On Tuesday, India witnessed a spike of over 80,000 fresh coronavirus infections, bringing the nationwide tally to 62.23 lakh. Over 1,100 fresh fatalities in the past 24 hours also pushed the death toll to 97,558.

At least three states independently reported their biggest single-day spikes in cases: Karnataka (10,453 new cases), Kerala (7,354), and Rajasthan (2,148).

Here are more updates.