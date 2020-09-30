Hi,
Logout
Written by
More than two decades after the Babri Masjid was razed by right-wing activists, a special court acquitted all the 32 accused, including BJP veterans LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi.
The special CBI court was put on a deadline by the Supreme Court. Earlier, all the accused were asked to be present in court during the sentencing.
Here are more details.
In December 1992, hundreds of karsewaks arrived in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, to raze down the mosque, claiming it was built on the ruins of a temple where Lord Rama took human form.
After the mosque was demolished, India witnessed widespread Hindu-Muslim riots, that took the lives of hundreds.
However, last year, SC ended the conflict, by allowing the construction of the Ram Temple.
Want to share it with your friends too?
Love India news?
Subscribe to stay updated.