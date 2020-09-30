India on Wednesday successfully test-fired the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile from the Integrated Test Range (ITR) at Chandipur. The surface-to-surface missile features an indigenous booster and airframe section along with many other 'Made in India' sub-systems, the Ministry of Defence said in a statement. The missile flew at Mach 2.8 or nearly three times the speed of sound. Here are more details.

The BrahMos missile was tested at 10:30 am on Wednesday, the Ministry said. The version tested was a BrahMos Land-Attack Cruise Missile (LACM). The missile, which has a strike range of over 400 km, was cruising at a top speed of Mach 2.8. "All the parameters were met during the trial," a DRDO official told PTI.

BrahMos is a two-stage missile with a solid propellant booster engine as its first stage which brings it to supersonic speed and gets separated, according to BrahMos Aerospace Ltd. The liquid ramjet or the second stage propels it closer to Mach 3 in the cruise phase. The missile—considered the world's fastest supersonic cruise missile—is already operational with the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force.

The Defence Ministry said, "It is one more major step in enhancing the indigenous content." It said the trial has "paved the way for the serial production of the indigenous booster and other indigenous components of the powerful BrahMos Weapon System realizing the Atmanirbhar Bharat pledge." Defense Minister Rajanath Singh also congratulated Brahmos and the Defence Research and Development (DRDO) after the test run.

