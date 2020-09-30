Cinemas/theaters/multiplexes to reopen with 50% seating capacity
Under the fresh guidelines, cinemas/theaters/multiplexes will be permitted to open with up to 50% of their seating capacity, for which, SOP (standard operating procedure) will be issued by the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting.
Swimming pools being used for training of sportspersons will be permitted to open. The Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports (MoYA&S) will issue SOPs in this regard.
Information
Entertainment parks and similar places allowed to open
Further, entertainment parks and similar places will be permitted to open, for which, SOPs will be issued by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW). Business-to-Business (B2B) exhibitions will be permitted to open. The Commerce Ministry will issue SOPs in this regard.