On Wednesday, India witnessed a spike of over 86,000 fresh coronavirus infections, bringing the nationwide tally to 63.1 lakh. Over 1,100 fresh fatalities in the past 24 hours also pushed the death toll to 98,728. At least three states independently reported their biggest single-day spikes in cases: Kerala (8,830 new cases), West Bengal (3,281), and Rajasthan (2,173). Here are more updates.

Statistics Health Ministry confirms 62,25,764 COVID-19 cases, 97,497 deaths

Till 8 am on Wednesday, the Union Health Ministry had confirmed 62,25,764 COVID-19 cases, including 97,497 deaths, 9,40,441 active cases, and 51,87,825 recoveries. According to data compiled from official state and union territory government statistics, India has reported 63,10,258 cases and 98,728 deaths (including co-morbid fatalities). Meanwhile, the total number of recoveries has reached 52.7 lakh.

Worst-hit How India's worst-hit states fared on Wednesday

Maharashtra: 13,84,446 total cases, 36,662 deaths, 10,88,322 recoveries. Andhra Pradesh: 6,93,484 total cases, 5,828 deaths, 6,29,211 recoveries. Karnataka: 6,01,767 total cases, 8,864 deaths, 4,85,268 recoveries. Tamil Nadu: 5,97,602 total cases, 9,520 deaths, 5,41,819 recoveries. Uttar Pradesh: 3,99,082 total cases, 5,784 deaths, 3,42,415 recoveries. Delhi: 2,79,715 total cases, 5,361 deaths, 2,47,446 recoveries. West Bengal: 2,57,049 total cases, 4,958 deaths, 2,25,759 recoveries.

Biggest spikes These states recorded their biggest spikes

Kerala saw a record spike of 8,830 cases, bringing the total to 1,96,106, which includes 1,28,224 recoveries. The death toll is 742 (excluding a Mahe native's death in Kannur). West Bengal reported the highest spike of 3,281 new cases. Rajasthan reported 2,173 new cases, the biggest single-day spike, pushing the total to 1,35,292. 1,486 patients have died in the state, while 1,12,205 have recovered.

Key updates Over 18k new cases in Maharashtra; Assam's tally reaches 1.8L