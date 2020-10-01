Just as the atrocities meted on the 19-year-old Dalit woman in Hathras shocked India, another rape was reported from the same state — Uttar Pradesh. A 22-year-old Dalit woman was allegedly raped by two men, identified as Shahid and Sahil, in Balrampur, 539 kilometer away from Hathras. She succumbed to her injuries on way to a hospital in Lucknow on Tuesday.

Series of events Woman returned home with glucose drips attached to arms

The woman worked at a private firm and didn't return home on Tuesday till late at night. Multiple calls to her from the family went unanswered, revealed Balrampur SP Dev Ranjan Verma. Later, she arrived home, with a glucose drips attached to her arms. "She was rushed to a hospital, but died on the way," Verma was quoted by Indian Express.

Quote Rapists took victim to doctor, sent her home later

"In the complaint, the family members have alleged that two youth raped the girl and then took her to a doctor (?). When her condition deteriorated, instead of taking her to a hospital, they sent her home. We have arrested both the accused," Verma added.

Allegations The victim's mother claimed her legs and back were "broken"

The woman's mother claimed her daughter was not only raped by two men but also tortured. "The men had injected her with some substance due to which she lost consciousness. Then they raped her... They broke her legs, they broke her back," she said, according to NDTV. A rickshaw driver, the mother claimed, brought her home. The victim could "barely stand or speak."

Details Her condition was serious, died en route hospital

The mother said the victim told her she "doesn't want to die." "The doctor at the local hospital said her condition is serious and advised that she be taken to Lucknow. But she died when we were near Balrampur town," she revealed. The young woman was cremated on Wednesday. However, the police said the post-mortem report says nothing about her limbs being attacked.

Quote Details of hands and legs broken untrue: Police

"In the said case, prompt action has been taken by the police with both the accused arrested. Details that hands and legs were broken is not true. The post-mortem report does not mention this," Balrampur Police said.

Twitter Post Accused have been arrested, further probe underway: Police

Claims She was allegedly raped at a grocery store

A report in India Today said the victim was raped in a room of the grocery store and the owner was the alleged mastermind. The victim's sandals were found from the shop in Gaisari village. The daily claimed the accused had called a doctor to the store, but he refused to cater to the victim in absence of a guardian or female relative.

What happened When doctor refused treatment, he was asked to return

Meanwhile, the doctor said Sahil called him around 5 pm and took him to his uncle Shahid's shop. There, he was told the victim is a "family member" and a daughter of a government secretary. After he refused to treat her, they asked the doctor to return to his clinic. "I don't know where they went after that," he told India Today.

Quote The victim was lying on sofa: Doctor

"When I went there she was lying on a sofa and kept complaining of stomach ache. I told her I won't treat her because no guardian is present. When I was there, there was no glucose drip on her arm," the doctor claimed.

