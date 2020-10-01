Despite putting in long hours, working hard to save coronavirus patients and risking their own lives, doctors at Delhi's Hindu Rao Hospital have not been paid for more than three months. They have now decided to take their protest online. As part of the protest, they will post pictures, holding placards that reveal the number of days that they haven't been paid for.

Details They were paid in June only after approaching High Court

The dedicated COVID-19 facility at Hindu Rao Hospital is administered by North Delhi Municipal Corporation. As per Residents Doctors' Association (RDA), they were last paid salaries in June, that too after they moved the Delhi High Court. President Dr. Abhimanyu Sardana warned if corrective measures aren't taken, an indefinite protest is likely. Another official reminded doctors were risking their lives in this pandemic.

Placard Unpaid day 106: Doctors revealed their ordeal on social media

Meanwhile, for the time being, doctors are hoping to get some attention on social media, hence, an online campaign was launched. Images of PPE kit-wearing doctors, holding placards with the text "Doctors on COVID duty, Unpaid Day 106, Hindu Rao Hospital Delhi" emerged on social media. The day number will be updated daily. Separately, a pen-down strike was also held on Tuesday.

Strike Doctors would be protesting every day for a few hours

The pen-down strike lasted two-three hours on Tuesday, and an IE report said doctors would be participating in a protest every day for a few hours, till their salaries are cleared. "The salary has been delayed for three months. We were last paid in June. Earlier too, there has been a two-three month delay. Doctors are fed up," said RDA General-Secretary Dr Sagar Deep.

Letters Doctors wrote to hospital's administration, political leaders about pending dues

There are nearly 50 doctors on coronavirus duty in the hospital — none of them have received salaries. Other hospital employees are also working without being paid. According to HT, RDA wrote to the hospital's administration on September 23, highlighting their woes. Letters were also written to north corporation commissioner and political representatives. Unfortunately, the letters didn't evoke favorable responses.

MCD Frontline warriors at other facilities haven't been paid either

Worryingly, the sordid tale isn't just limited to Hindu Rao Hospital. The North MCD, which administers nearly 1,000 senior doctors, 500 resident doctors, and 1,500 nursing officers, hasn't released salaries for a major chunk of them. Maharishi Valmiki Infectious Diseases, Kasturba Hospital, Girdhari Lal Maternity Hospital, and Rajan Babu Institute of Pulmonary Medicine and Tuberculosis — all are governed by the North MCD.

Meeting For creating ruckus, AAP councilors were suspended

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, the issue of doctors working without salaries made it to the meeting of North MCD. The proceedings were hampered after AAP councilors allegedly created a ruckus, forcing Mayor Jai Prakash to suspend them for three meetings. Opposition leader Vikas Goel said MCD wants to blame the AAP government when they only wanted to know about money owed to the civic body.

SC's hearing Earlier, SC told government that India can't have "dissatisfied soldiers"

The condition in which doctors are forced to work shows little has changed since June's hearing at the Supreme Court. Angry over reports of unpaid doctors, the top court had told Centre the country can't afford to have dissatisfied soldiers in this battle. The Centre was advised to walk the extra mile for doctors and ensure their well-being, but evidently, nothing has changed.

Monsoon Session At Monsoon Session, government didn't even recognize doctors' sacrifices