Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Thursday claimed Uttar Pradesh Police lathi-charged him and pushed him to the ground, just as he was on way to meet the bereaved family of the Hathras gang-rape victim. Earlier, SP Vikrant Vir said that the report by an Aligarh Hospital didn't confirm that the 19-year-old Dalit victim was sexually assaulted. A forensics report is awaited, he said.

Context Background: Attackers took victim away, raped and assaulted her

The victim was brutalized and tortured on September 14, allegedly by four men belonging to the upper caste. While she was out in the fields cutting grass, she was pounced upon, dragged by her dupatta, allegedly raped, and dumped. Her mother found her naked, with blood gushing out from her mouth, and a slashed tongue. Subsequently, she was taken to a hospital in Aligarh.

Details Evidently, UP Police showed laxity in handling the case

Now, although the accused — Sandeep, Ramu, Lavkush, and Ravi — have been arrested and booked under relevant sections, UP Police is facing scrutiny over its apathy toward the victim. Reportedly, the cops claimed the woman was "lying about the assault." On September 23, when the victim gained little consciousness, she recorded her statement. In fact, the rape charges also weren't added initially.

Police's role She wasn't given a dignified funeral either

The police is also being slammed for not shifting the victim to a better facility earlier. According to the victim's sister-in-law, she was kept in a general ward for seven long days, reports NDTV. If this wasn't enough, the police hurriedly cremated the victim in the middle of the night despite the family requesting them to take her home one last time.

Statement Had referred victim to AIIMS, not Safdarjung, claimed Aligarh Hospital

At a time when the case has dominated headlines, Professor Shahid Ali Siddiqui, Principal of the Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College (JNMC) Hospital, where the woman was recuperating, made a shocking claim. "We are not in a position to explain as to why the patient was taken to the Safdarjung Hospital in New Delhi when we had referred her to the AIIMS," he told PTI.

Details Siddiqui also spoke about conflicting media reports about injuries

He explained that it is the doctors who decide about shifting a patient, after consulting the family. "But if family members wish to go by their decision, they can do so and we always cooperate," he said. When Siddiqui was asked about different reports about her injuries, he replied, "We are only authorized to submit the report to the investigating officer or the court".

Opposition The nation is visibly angry, opposition upped attack against BJP

Meanwhile, the opposition is up in arms against the BJP government, led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over the horrendous incident. Congress' Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi left for Hathras today, flanked by their party supporters, but the administration put up barricades, and banned large gatherings, citing the coronavirus pandemic. The Gandhi siblings then started walking, when they had a face-off with UP Police.

