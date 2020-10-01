In a terrible piece of news, the Indian Army lost three soldiers due to unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pakistan along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir. Five other soldiers were injured. The Army said it was giving a befitting reply to Pakistan, though it wasn't clear if the other side suffered any casualties. Intense shelling was reported from the area.

Statement Army giving a befitting reply: Spokesperson

Informing about the latest development, Srinagar-based Defense Spokesperson Colonel Rajesh Kalia said, "Pakistan initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation along the LoC in Naugam sector, Kupwara on Thursday morning by firing mortars and other weapons." "The injured personnel are being evacuated while a befitting response is being given to the Pakistani firing," he added. Pakistan has been incessantly targeting Indian positions, said reports.

Violations Pakistan has violated ceasefire a record 3,186 times this year

Pakistan, always the hostile neighbor of India, uses shelling as a cover to push terrorists into the militancy-infested Valley and supply ammunition to disrupt peace in the volatile region. To note, the ceasefire violation reached a 17-year-high this year, with 3,186 incidents being reported in the first eight months itself, MoS (Defense) Shripad Naik informed the Parliament on September 14.

Number Till September 7, Army lost eight personnel: Minister

The minister had also informed that from January 1 to September 7, eight Army men died due to Pakistan's moves. BSF, which is tasked with guarding the international border, suffered five non-fatal injuries. "Appropriate retaliation to the ceasefire violations, as required, has been carried out by Indian Army/BSF," Naik had said, adding that Pakistan is frequently told about its actions via hotline, flag meetings.

