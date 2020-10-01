Last updated on Oct 01, 2020, 04:36 pm
Hi,
Logout
Written byShalini Ojha
In a terrible piece of news, the Indian Army lost three soldiers due to unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pakistan along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir. Five other soldiers were injured.
The Army said it was giving a befitting reply to Pakistan, though it wasn't clear if the other side suffered any casualties.
Intense shelling was reported from the area.
Informing about the latest development, Srinagar-based Defense Spokesperson Colonel Rajesh Kalia said, "Pakistan initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation along the LoC in Naugam sector, Kupwara on Thursday morning by firing mortars and other weapons."
"The injured personnel are being evacuated while a befitting response is being given to the Pakistani firing," he added.
Pakistan has been incessantly targeting Indian positions, said reports.
Pakistan, always the hostile neighbor of India, uses shelling as a cover to push terrorists into the militancy-infested Valley and supply ammunition to disrupt peace in the volatile region.
To note, the ceasefire violation reached a 17-year-high this year, with 3,186 incidents being reported in the first eight months itself, MoS (Defense) Shripad Naik informed the Parliament on September 14.
The minister had also informed that from January 1 to September 7, eight Army men died due to Pakistan's moves. BSF, which is tasked with guarding the international border, suffered five non-fatal injuries.
"Appropriate retaliation to the ceasefire violations, as required, has been carried out by Indian Army/BSF," Naik had said, adding that Pakistan is frequently told about its actions via hotline, flag meetings.
Reportedly, Pakistan violated the ceasefire 3,168 times in 2019 and 1,629 times a year before that.
The neighboring country's nefarious actions multiplied after India revoked J&K's special status in August 2019.
Islamabad has repeatedly slammed India's decision with its Prime Minister Imran Khan asking New Delhi to restore the status. Meanwhile, New Delhi has always asked Pakistan to stay out of its internal affairs.
Love India news?
Subscribe to stay updated.