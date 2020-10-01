Amid prolonged tensions along the Indo-China border, the Indian Army said that Pakistan initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation along the border in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district. The development comes even as three soldiers lost their lives on Thursday during heavy shelling by Pakistan along the Line of Control (LoC) in other regions of the state. Here are more details.

Pakistani troops have been firing artillery guns across the LoC in J&K, sources told NDTV, adding that the Indian Army is responding to the hostilities. The latest escalation occurred along the LoC in the Keran and Machhal sectors of the Kupwara district, the Chinar Corps of the Indian Army said in a statement. "Befitting response is being given," the statement added.

The ceasefire violation started Wednesday night, as Pakistan initiated unprovoked firing in the Mankote and Krishna Ghati sectors, a defense spokesperson said. Early this morning, two Indian soldiers died in firing by Pakistan in Kupwara's Nowgam sector. Another was killed in overnight firing in Poonch. Four soldiers sustained injuries and were evacuated, the spokesperson said. Pakistan has reportedly been targeting villages in Poonch lately.

Srinagar-based defense spokesperson Colonel Rajesh Kalia was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times, "Pakistan initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation along the Line of Control in the Nowgam sector, Kupwara on Thursday morning by firing mortars and other weapons." Kalia added, "The injured personnel are being evacuated while a befitting response is being given to the Pakistani firing."

