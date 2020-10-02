Last updated on Oct 02, 2020, 02:45 am
Hi,
Written bySiddhant Pandey
On Thursday, India's COVID-19 tally rose to 63.9 lakh cases, with over 81,000 fresh infections. Over 1,000 fatalities in the past 24 hours pushed the death toll to 99,824.
While the number of fresh infections remained relatively low in Maharashtra, Delhi, and Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, West Bengal, and Kerala witnessed sharp spikes. Rajasthan notably witnessed a record rise in infections.
Here are more updates.
Till 8 am on Thursday, the Union Health Ministry had confirmed 6,312,584 COVID-19 cases, including 98,678 deaths, 9,40,705 active cases, and 52,73,201 recoveries.
According to data compiled from official state and union territory government statistics, India has reported 63,91,947 cases and 99,824 deaths (including co-morbid fatalities).
Meanwhile, the total number of recoveries has reached 53.48 lakh.
Maharashtra: 14,00,922 total cases, 37,056 deaths, 11,04,426 recoveries.
Andhra Pradesh: 7,00,235 total cases, 5,869 deaths, 6,36,508 recoveries.
Karnataka: 6,11,837 total cases, 8,994 deaths, 4,92,412 recoveries.
Tamil Nadu: 6,03,290 total cases, 9,586 deaths, 5,47,335 recoveries.
Uttar Pradesh: 4,03,101 total cases, 5,864 deaths, 3,46,859 recoveries.
Delhi: 2,82,752 total cases, 5,401 deaths, 2,50,613 recoveries.
West Bengal: 2,60,324 total cases, 5,017 deaths, 2,28,755 recoveries.
A record single-day spike of 2,193 cases brought Rajasthan's tally to 1,37,485. 1,500 patients have died in the state while 1,14,135 have recovered.
Andhra Pradesh reported 10,070 new cases, the second time daily new cases rose above 10,000.
Kerala reported 8,135 new cases—the second-biggest spike—bringing the tally to 2,04,241. 771 patients have died (excluding a Mahe native's death in Kannur), while 1,31,052 have recovered.
West Bengal witnessed its second-biggest spike of 3,275 cases.
A staggering 2,551 new cases brought Chhattisgarh's tally to 1,16,153, including 986 deaths and 84,699 recoveries.
16,476 more people tested positive in Maharashtra, while Delhi witnessed a spike of 3,037 cases.
Andhra Pradesh's tally rose by 6,751 cases.
Meanwhile, 224 new cases pushed Arunachal Pradesh's tally to 10,020 which includes 16 deaths and 7,049 recoveries.
