On Thursday, India's COVID-19 tally rose to 63.9 lakh cases, with over 81,000 fresh infections. Over 1,000 fatalities in the past 24 hours pushed the death toll to 99,824.

While the number of fresh infections remained relatively low in Maharashtra, Delhi, and Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, West Bengal, and Kerala witnessed sharp spikes. Rajasthan notably witnessed a record rise in infections.

Here are more updates.