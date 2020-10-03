Actor Sushant Singh Rajput was not murdered and it was a case of suicide, Dr. Sudhir Gupta, who headed a team of forensic experts from Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has stated. Earlier, the 34-year-old movie star's family and many fans had alleged that he was poisoned and strangled. Here are more details on this.

Case Sushant was found dead at Mumbai home in June

Sushant, a rising star of Hindi cinema, was found dead at his apartment on June 14. At the time, the Mumbai Police had said he died by suicide and had been suffering from depression. His family, however, contested claims of mental illness and accused his girlfriend, actor Rhea Chakraborty, of driving him to suicide. The case was later transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Details CBI corroborating medical report with their probe

Now, the AIIMS panel has completed the examination and closed the file after providing conclusive medico-legal opinion to the CBI in the case, according to reports. The AIIMS team, that had been tasked with re-examination of the late actor's autopsy, other medical reports and the crime scene, said the circumstantial evidence also suggested suicide. The CBI is corroborating the medical report with their investigation.

Details CBI to continue probe into 'abetment to suicide' charge

CBI is likely to continue its probe into "abetment to suicide," a charge originally listed by Bihar Police after the family's allegations. "All aspects are still open in the probe, if any evidence comes to light proving otherwise, Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (i.e., murder) will be added, but nothing has come up in 45 days of probe," sources have told NDTV.

Claims Recently, Sushant's family questioned CBI's probe

Meanwhile, Sushant's family, through their lawyer, had recently questioned the delay in CBI's probe. He also claimed that an AIIMS doctor had earlier told him that the cause of death in this case was strangulation and not suicide by hanging. However, Dr. Gupta subsequently termed the lawyer's claims "incorrect." "The investigation is still going on. What he is saying is not correct."

Quote Conducting a professional investigation, CBI stated

On Monday, the CBI had also issued a statement after questions over delay in its probe were raised. The agency said it was carrying out a "professional investigation," where "all aspects are being looked at and no aspect has been ruled out."

Other details NCB and ED are also probing the case