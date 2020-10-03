Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi are proceeding towards Hathras, Uttar Pradesh, to meet the family of a 19-year-old woman who was raped and murdered. This was the Gandhis' second attempt to meet the family of the woman, whose rape and murder has sparked nationwide protests. The Dalit woman, who had been brutally raped earlier in September, had died last week.

The Gandhis, along with three others, have been allowed by the Uttar Pradesh government to meet the victim's family. The brother-sister duo is reportedly on their way to Hathras, even as CrPC section 144 remained imposed in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar. Congress workers who had gathered at the Delhi-Noida Direct Flyway were reportedly baton-charged and some were also detained.

The UP Police had installed barricades at the DND Flyway as the state government had stepped up border checking due to the coronavirus pandemic. Scores of police officers in riot gear had also been deployed as several Congress workers had gathered in the area.

Earlier this week, their attempt to meet the family had resulted in a scuffle with the police and a brief detention. The Gandhis had attempted to visit the victim's family on Thursday, however, their convoy was stopped at Yamuna Expressway. Thereafter, the duo started walking which led to their detention. Rahul Gandhi had also claimed that he was baton-charged during a scuffle with cops.

The 19-year-old woman was attacked at her village in Hathras while she was cutting grass with her family. The upper caste assailants had allegedly dragged her by her dupatta into the fields and brutally gang-raped her. The victim sustained grave injuries leaving her with multiple fractures, paralysis, and a deep gash in her tongue. She died during treatment in Delhi on Tuesday.

The incident has sparked a nationwide uproar against sexual violence perpetrated on women and casteism. It has been compared by many to the 2012 Nirbhaya gang-rape. The UP government has been widely criticized for its handling of the case. Further, reports of the victim's family being threatened by cops, and officers hurriedly cremating her body in the dead of night have fueled public outrage.

