Last updated on Oct 04, 2020, 03:29 am
Written bySiddhant Pandey
India on Saturday reported over 75,000 fresh coronavirus infections, which pushed the nationwide tally to 65.47 lakh. The death toll also climbed to 1,01,832 with over 900 more deaths in the past 24 hours.
At least two states independently reported the biggest single-day spikes in cases: West Bengal (3,340 new cases), and Meghalaya (423).
Here are more updates.
Till 8 am on Saturday, the Union Health Ministry had confirmed 64,73,544 COVID-19 cases, including 1,00,842 deaths, 9,44,996 active cases, and 54,27,706 recoveries.
According to data compiled from official state and union territory government statistics, India has reported 65,47,367 cases and 1,01,832 deaths (including co-morbid fatalities).
Meanwhile, the total number of recoveries has crossed 55 lakh.
Maharashtra: 14,30,861 total cases, 37,758 deaths, 11,34,555 recoveries.
Andhra Pradesh: 7,13,014 total cases, 5,941 deaths, 6,51,791 recoveries.
Karnataka: 6,30,516 total cases, 9,219 deaths, 5,08,495 recoveries.
Tamil Nadu: 6,14,507 total cases, 9,718 deaths, 5,58,534 recoveries.
Uttar Pradesh: 4,10,635 total cases, 5,977 deaths, 3,56,826 recoveries.
Delhi: 2,87,930 total cases, 5,472 deaths, 2,57,224 recoveries.
West Bengal: 2,66,974 total cases, 5,132 deaths, 2,34,712 recoveries.
West Bengal reported the biggest single-day spike of 3,340 new cases. A record spike of 423 fresh infections pushed Meghalaya's tally to 6,456 cases. 54 patients have died in the state, while 4,319 patients have recovered.
Karnataka saw a spike of 9,886 new cases.
7,834 new cases brought Kerala's total to 2,21,333 (including 1,39,620 recoveries). The death toll is 813, excluding a Mahe native's death in Kannur.
Rajasthan reported 2,150 new cases. The total reached 1,41,846 cases, including 1,530 deaths and 1,19,241 recoveries.
Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, and Delhi witnessed a dip in infections—reporting 14,348, 6,224, and 2,258 new cases respectively.
