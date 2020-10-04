Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has recommended a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the rape and murder of a 19-year-old woman in Hathras. The development comes amid mounting pressure against the UP administration, which included calls for Adityanath's resignation over the case. The 19-year-old woman had been gang-raped brutally and died two weeks later. Here are more details.

Details Determined to bring harshest punishment to those responsible: Adityanath

The UP CM's office tweeted on Saturday night, "Chief Minister @myogiadityanath Ji has ordered the CBI to conduct a probe into the entire Hathras case." " We are determined to bring the harshest punishment to all those responsible for this incident," the CM tweeted separately. The decision to seek a CBI probe was taken after a high-level meeting of concerned officials.

Information Earlier, Adityanath suspended officials for negligence in case

The CM had on Friday ordered the suspension of Hathras Superintendent of Police Vikrant Vir and three other police officers for "negligence and tardy investigation" in the case. He also ordered "narco-analysis polygraph tests" to be conducted on everyone involved in the case.

Family's response Family asks for Supreme Court-monitored probe instead

The victim's family has reportedly said that they want a Supreme Court-monitored inquiry instead. The family has also said that they will not take the polygraph and narco tests that the state government had ordered. Notably, the family has alleged "threats and pressure" from officials. According to reports, the UP Police had also forcibly cremated the victim against the family's wishes.

Incident What is the Hathras rape case?

The 19-year-old Dalit woman was attacked at her village in Hathras while she was cutting grass with her family. The upper caste assailants had allegedly dragged her by her dupatta into the fields and brutally gang-raped her. The victim sustained grave injuries leaving her with multiple fractures, paralysis, and a deep gash in her tongue. She died during treatment in Delhi on Tuesday.

Information Who are the accused?

The four accused in the case are Sandeep (20), his uncle Ravi (35), Ramu (27), and Luv Kush (19). Ramu is also related to Sandeep, while Luv is his friend. All four men belong to the upper caste Shikhawat Thakur community.

Criticism Incident sparked nationwide uproar after victim's death

The incident has sparked a nationwide uproar against sexual violence perpetrated on women, and casteism. It has been compared by many to the 2012 Nirbhaya gang-rape. The UP government has been widely criticized for its handling of the case. At a rally organized at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on Friday, calls were made for Adityanath's resignation and a CBI or SIT (Special Investigation Team) probe.

Other developments Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi met victim's kin