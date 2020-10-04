-
04 Oct 2020
UP CM Yogi Adityanath seeks CBI probe in Hathras case
Written bySiddhant PandeyIndia
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has recommended a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the rape and murder of a 19-year-old woman in Hathras.
The development comes amid mounting pressure against the UP administration, which included calls for Adityanath's resignation over the case.
The 19-year-old woman had been gang-raped brutally and died two weeks later.
Here are more details.
Details
Determined to bring harshest punishment to those responsible: Adityanath
The UP CM's office tweeted on Saturday night, "Chief Minister @myogiadityanath Ji has ordered the CBI to conduct a probe into the entire Hathras case."
" We are determined to bring the harshest punishment to all those responsible for this incident," the CM tweeted separately.
The decision to seek a CBI probe was taken after a high-level meeting of concerned officials.
Information
Earlier, Adityanath suspended officials for negligence in case
The CM had on Friday ordered the suspension of Hathras Superintendent of Police Vikrant Vir and three other police officers for "negligence and tardy investigation" in the case. He also ordered "narco-analysis polygraph tests" to be conducted on everyone involved in the case.
Family's response
Family asks for Supreme Court-monitored probe instead
The victim's family has reportedly said that they want a Supreme Court-monitored inquiry instead.
The family has also said that they will not take the polygraph and narco tests that the state government had ordered.
Notably, the family has alleged "threats and pressure" from officials. According to reports, the UP Police had also forcibly cremated the victim against the family's wishes.
Incident
What is the Hathras rape case?
The 19-year-old Dalit woman was attacked at her village in Hathras while she was cutting grass with her family.
The upper caste assailants had allegedly dragged her by her dupatta into the fields and brutally gang-raped her.
The victim sustained grave injuries leaving her with multiple fractures, paralysis, and a deep gash in her tongue.
She died during treatment in Delhi on Tuesday.
Information
Who are the accused?
The four accused in the case are Sandeep (20), his uncle Ravi (35), Ramu (27), and Luv Kush (19). Ramu is also related to Sandeep, while Luv is his friend. All four men belong to the upper caste Shikhawat Thakur community.
Criticism
Incident sparked nationwide uproar after victim's death
The incident has sparked a nationwide uproar against sexual violence perpetrated on women, and casteism. It has been compared by many to the 2012 Nirbhaya gang-rape.
The UP government has been widely criticized for its handling of the case.
At a rally organized at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on Friday, calls were made for Adityanath's resignation and a CBI or SIT (Special Investigation Team) probe.
Other developments
Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi met victim's kin
The announcement of a CBI probe came on the day that Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi met the victim's kin in Hathras. Rahul Gandhi called to ensure the family's safety.
Separately, the Allahabad High Court has taken notice of the case and has summoned top officials of the government and police to appear before it on October 12.