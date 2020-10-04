Two officers of the Indian Navy died Sunday morning as a glider aircraft crashed in Kochi, Kerala. The two officers have been identified as Lieutenant Rajeev Jha and Petty Officer - Electrical Air (POELA) Sunil Kumar. According to reports, the tragic incident occurred during a routine training sortie near the BOT Bridge at Thoppumpady in Kochi. Here are more details.

Crash Crash occurred around 7 am

The incident occurred around 7 am on Sunday as the glider crashed near the Mattancherry BOT Bridge, which is close to the Kochi Naval Airport. The glider had taken off from INS Garuda, the Southern Naval Command's air station. The spot where the accident took place is usually busy and lies close to the road connecting West Kochi and Ernakulam city.

Later developments Officers rushed to INHS Sanjivani Hospital; declared brought dead

Both officers were extracted from the accident debris and rushed to the INHS Sanjivani Hospital in the Southern Naval Command, The Hindu reported. They were declared brought dead. Officials told The News Minute the glider aircraft has been retrieved from the spot. The reason behind the crash is yet to be found. The Navy has formed a board of inquiry to investigate the accident.

Information Jha hailed from Uttarakhand; Kumar was a Bihar native

Lt. Jha (39) hailed from Dehradun in Uttarakhand, according to The Hindu. He is now survived by his wife and two children. Petty Officer (Electrical Air) Kumar (29) hailed from Bhoj in Bihar and is survived by his parents.

Related news On Friday, Navy Captain died in Karnataka