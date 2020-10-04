Last updated on Oct 04, 2020, 03:00 pm
Hi,
Logout
Written bySiddhant Pandey
All schools in Delhi, both government and private, will continue to remain closed till October 31 in light of the coronavirus pandemic, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Sunday.
The confirmation comes amid further lifting of curbs on schools under fresh guidelines issued by the central government for reopening from the coronavirus lockdown.
Here are more details.
In a tweet on Sunday, Sisodia wrote, "All schools in Delhi will remain closed till October 31 due to the coronavirus."
Sisodia, who is also the Delhi Education Minister, added, "Chief Minister @ArvindKejriwal has said that, as a parent, he understands the gravity of the situation. At this time, it will not be appropriate to take any risk regarding the health of children."
दिल्ली में सभी स्कूल कोरोना के कारण अभी 31 अक्तूबर तक बंद रहेंगे. मुख्यमंत्री @ArvindKejriwal ने कहा है कि एक अभिभावक होने के नाते वे परिस्थिति की गम्भीरता को समझते हैं. इस समय बच्चों के स्वास्थ्य को लेकर कोई ज़ोखिम लिया जाना उचित नहीं होगा.— Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) October 4, 2020
Last week, the central government had unveiled fresh guidelines detailing COVID-19 restrictions.
Under the guidelines, states and union territories have been allowed to take a decision on the reopening of schools and coaching institutions after October 15 in a graded manner.
However, the guidelines continue to encourage online/distance learning, adding that a student's attendance must not be enforced and depends on parental consent.
As of Saturday evening, Delhi had reported a total of 2,87,930 COVID-19 cases, after witnessing a spike of 2,258 fresh infections in the past 24 hours. The total cases include 5,472 deaths and 2,57,224 recoveries.
According to the Union Health Ministry, till 8 am on Sunday, India reported 65,49,373 COVID-19 cases, after registering 75,829 new cases in the past 24 hours. This makes India the world's second worst-hit country in the outbreak.
The total cases include 9,37,625 active infections, while 5,509,966 patients have recovered.
The death toll also rose to 1,01,782 with 940 more deaths in a single day.
Love India news?
Subscribe to stay updated.