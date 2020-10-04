All schools in Delhi, both government and private, will continue to remain closed till October 31 in light of the coronavirus pandemic, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Sunday. The confirmation comes amid further lifting of curbs on schools under fresh guidelines issued by the central government for reopening from the coronavirus lockdown. Here are more details.

In a tweet on Sunday, Sisodia wrote, "All schools in Delhi will remain closed till October 31 due to the coronavirus." Sisodia, who is also the Delhi Education Minister, added, "Chief Minister @ArvindKejriwal has said that, as a parent, he understands the gravity of the situation. At this time, it will not be appropriate to take any risk regarding the health of children."

Guidelines Centre allowed states to take decision on reopening schools

Last week, the central government had unveiled fresh guidelines detailing COVID-19 restrictions. Under the guidelines, states and union territories have been allowed to take a decision on the reopening of schools and coaching institutions after October 15 in a graded manner. However, the guidelines continue to encourage online/distance learning, adding that a student's attendance must not be enforced and depends on parental consent.

Information Delhi reports 2.87 lakh COVID-19 cases; 5,472 deaths

As of Saturday evening, Delhi had reported a total of 2,87,930 COVID-19 cases, after witnessing a spike of 2,258 fresh infections in the past 24 hours. The total cases include 5,472 deaths and 2,57,224 recoveries.

