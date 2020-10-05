India reported over 74,000 fresh coronavirus infections on Sunday, bringing the nationwide tally to 66.22 lakh cases. Meanwhile, the death toll rose to 1,02,735 with over 900 more deaths in the past 24 hours. Kerala and Karnataka saw massive spikes in infections, while West Bengal reported the highest single-day spike of 3,357 new cases. Here are more updates.

Statistics Health Ministry confirms 65,49,373 COVID-19 cases, 1,01,782 deaths

Till 8 am on Sunday, the Union Health Ministry had confirmed 65,49,373 COVID-19 cases, including 1,01,782 deaths, 9,37,625 active cases, and 55,09,966 recoveries. According to data compiled from official state and union territory government statistics, India has reported 66,22,124 cases and 1,02,735 deaths (including co-morbid fatalities). Meanwhile, the total number of recoveries has reached 55.83 lakh.

Worst-hit How India's worst-hit states fared on Sunday

Maharashtra: 14,43,409 total cases, 38,084 deaths, 11,49,603 recoveries. Andhra Pradesh: 7,19,256 total cases, 5,981 deaths, 6,58,875 recoveries. Karnataka: 6,40,661 total cases, 9,286 deaths, 5,15,782 recoveries. Tamil Nadu: 6,19,996 total cases, 9,784 deaths, 5,64,092 recoveries. Uttar Pradesh: 4,14,466 total cases, 6,029 deaths, 3,62,052 recoveries. Delhi: 2,90,613 total cases, 5,510 deaths, 2,60,350 recoveries. West Bengal: 2,70,331 total cases, 5,194 deaths, 2,37,698 recoveries.

Key updates West Bengal sees record spike; 10k+ new cases in Karnataka

West Bengal reported a record single-day spike of 3,357 new cases. A whopping 8,553 new cases were reported in Kerala, pushing the total to 2,29,886. The death toll is 836 (excluding a Mahe native's death in Kannur), while 1,44,471 patients have recovered. Karnataka saw a spike of 10,145 new cases, making it the third time this week when daily new cases exceeded the 10,000-mark.

Key updates Telangana's tally nears 2 lakh; 13,702 new cases in Maharashtra