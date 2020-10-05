Even as India remains outraged over the gang-rape, assault, and subsequent death of a 19-year-old woman, belonging to the Scheduled Caste in Uttar Pradesh, heinous crimes against women are not abating, as one case from Gurugram shows. Four men allegedly raped a 25-year-old woman in the Haryana city on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday. They have been arrested. Here's what happened.

Series of events Woman knew one of the accused: Report

The survivor, who hails from West Bengal, knew one of the accused named Rajan and met him around 12:30 am outside Sikandarpur Metro Station for some work, reports TOI. He took the woman to a property dealer's office in DLF Phase II where his aides Govind, Pawan, and Pankaj, were already present, PTI reports. There, the woman had an argument with them.

Assault Accused banged woman's head against the wall: Cop

The accused took turns to rape her at the High State Properties on Bougainvillea Marg, where Rajan was employed as a cleaner. Since it was late at night, the building was largely vacant. Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), DLF, Karan Goyal, told the daily that the four men punched and kicked the woman; they also banged her head against a wall when she resisted.

Details Woman managed to escape, sought help from guard

Further, when she tried fleeing, the woman crashed against a glass door. Goyal said she somehow managed to escape, found a guard, and narrated her ordeal. The guard informed the police and a PCR van from a police outpost on MG Road rushed to the spot. The survivor was initially taken to a hospital in Sector 10 and then to Medanta Hospital for treatment.

Action Accused were nabbed within 24 hours of case being registered