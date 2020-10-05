The Indian Institute of Technology (Delhi) released the results for JEE (Advanced) on Monday, October 5, less than a month after the competitive examination was held. Students who appeared for the examination can check their scores directly on the website — result.jeeadv.ac.in. As per reports, 1.6 lakh candidates appeared for the examination, held under the shadow of coronavirus pandemic. Here are more details.

Details Congratulate students, they should work for AatmaNirbhar Bharat: HRD Minister

Upon clicking on the website, candidates will be asked to submit details like roll number, date of birth, and phone number. The results, then, flash on the screens. Appreciating the students who cracked the tough examination, HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' tweeted, "I congratulate all students of #JEEAdvanced who got their desired rank and request them to work for #AtmaNirbharBharat in the near future."

Twitter Post Exam can't define students: Pokhriyal

Criteria Marks in all three subjects crucial to crack examination

According to the rules, marks obtained in all three subjects, Physics, Math, and Chemistry, were taken into account while calculating the aggregate marks. "Candidates have to satisfy the subject-wise as well as the aggregate qualifying marks to be included in a rank list," the official notification read. Notably, the maximum aggregate marks is 396 (198 in both Papers I and II).

Toppers Chirag Falor declared the topper of JEE (Advanced) 2020

As per reports, a total of 43,204 students cracked JEE (Advanced) 2020. Of the total qualified students, 6,707 are girls. Last year, 5,356 female candidates had sailed through. Chirag Falor from Pune topped the examination and Gangula Bhuvan Reddy secured the second position. Vaibhav Raj bagged the third position. Among girls, Kanishka Mittal scored the maximum marks, followed by Gutta Sindhuja.

Do you know? Topper scored 352 out of 396 marks