Seven months after India imposed a strict lockdown to contain coronavirus spread, the country may have crossed the peak, the Finance Ministry said in its September report. The stage is set for economic recovery, the Ministry said, however, warning that the threat of the disease is far from over so, losing sight of precautions isn't advisable. Here's more on this.

Data Data between September 17 and 30 paints a heartening image

To arrive at the conclusion about the peak, the Finance Ministry assessed coronavirus data from September 17 to 30. "During this period, the seven-day moving average of daily positive cases has steadily declined from about 93,000 to 83,000 while the seven-day moving average of daily tests has risen from about 1,15,000 to 1,24,000," the ministry's report highlighted. The positivity rate is also declining.

Active cases Fortunately, the recovery rate continues to be steady

The report, titled Finance Ministry's Monthly Economic Review, added, "Growth in active cases fell to -0.4% as on September 30 as compared to 1.65% as on August 31." The recovery rate remained steady at 83.5%. "The declining positivity rate at all-India level sets the stage to further push up the frontiers of economic recovery," the report added, asking all stakeholders to work toward it.

Findings Some states recorded a recovery rate of over 90%

The Finance Ministry disclosed that on September 30, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, and Andhra Pradesh recorded a recovery rate of over 90%; while Delhi, West Bengal, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan recorded recovery rate of over 80%. "Case fatality rate continued to decline to 1.6%, with major hotspot states witnessing a declining trend. COVID-19 testing has been scaled up significantly since June," added the report.

Economy 'Aatmanibhar Bharat' package and unlocking of economy proved beneficial

On the state of the economy, that remains badly affected due to coronavirus-necessitated precautions, the Finance Ministry maintained that the Aatmanibhar Bharat package of Rs. 20 lakh crore, proved beneficial. The subsequent unlocking phases also helped in bringing the economy back on track, said the report. To support its claims, the Finance Ministry drew attention to the record production of kharif crops.

Facts Demand up in rural areas, exports swelled, GST collection improved

The Finance Ministry also referred to economic growth in the rural sector — reflected in the spurt in the registration of two/three-wheelers and tractor sales in August — to support its claims. Moreover, India's exports also swelled by over 5% in September. "The growth outlook has improved significantly in September with GST collections swelling to six-month high at Rs. 95,480 crore," it added.

Steps "Steps the government took will strengthen the economy"

The Ministry noted coronavirus threatens short-term and medium-term growth rate. "To combat these risks, the government has strategically undertaken various important structural reforms encompassing various sectors. These will strengthen the fundamentals of the economy towards a strong and sustainable long-term growth," the report went on. Notably, the Ministry said it wasn't opposed to taking more decisions that could "ameliorate the suffering of people."

Reaction When did MoF become Ministry of Health, asked Chidambaram

The conclusions of the Finance Ministry, unsurprisingly, didn't find many takers in the opposition. P Chidambaram, the former Finance Minister of India, took to Twitter to ask when did Ministry of Finance "take over" the Ministry of Health. "After 'success' in predicting a V-shaped recovery of the economy, MoF is now predicting that COVID-19 is past its peak and on the decline," he wrote.

Twitter Post Chidambaram is clearly not convinced with MoF's conclusions